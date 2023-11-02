Vikings Predicted to Add Heisman Frontrunner QB in NFL Draft

The Minnesota Vikings traded for QB Josh Dobbs in the wake of Kirk Cousins‘ season-ending Achilles injury, but he’s unlikely to wind up the franchise’s future.
Because of that and the uncertainty surrounding rookie fifth-rounder Jaren Hall, who will start his first NFL game at quarterback this weekend on the road against the Atlanta Falcons, the Vikings are in the same place they found themselves during the second half of last season — positioned to select a signal-caller in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Team on Wednesday, November 1, predicted that Minnesota will select QB J.J. McCarthy out of the University of Michigan. If the draft started today, the Vikings would own the 20th overall pick.
Quarterback already sat atop the Minnesota Vikings’ list of offseason priorities as Kirk Cousins is set to become a free agent.
The options at this juncture aren’t great, but Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy has [shown] steady improvement since becoming the Wolverines’ starter. He won’t wow anyone in the same way as a Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, but an endearing quality exists about his ability to operate within the system and extend some plays when necessary.
J.J. McCarthy Equipped to Run Kevin O’Connell’s Offense for Vikings
McCarthy is among the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy in his junior season. The Wolverines are 8-0 and poised to return to the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive year.
McCarthy leads the nation with a QBR of 93.8, per ESPN. He has amassed 1,799 passing yards this season as well as 18 touchdowns compared to just 3 interceptions. The QB has also rushed the ball 33 times for 168 yards and 3 scores.
“If the Vikings want to stay consistent with their offensive structure, McCarthy is their best option,” Derrick Klassen of Bleacher Report wrote. “He has a ton of experience operating under center. He’s comfortable turning his back to the defense or booting out of the pocket, all of which Kevin O’Connell’s offense would ask him to do. McCarthy is also an accurate passer. He doesn’t have the same zip or range Cousins does, but he can get the ball where it needs to go enough.”
Despite not having the biggest arm, Klassen contended that McCarthy’s most problematic characteristic heading into the NFL is his physical frame.
“The main concern with the 20-year-old prospect is his size,” Klassen continued. “He’s listed at 6’3″ and 202 pounds, which makes for an unusually skinny frame for the position. But he’s young enough to add some bulk as he matures.”
Vikings Haven’t Ruled Out Return of Kirk Cousins in 2024
While McCarthy might make sense for Minnesota’s future, team brass has not yet ruled out a return of Kirk Cousins next season.
General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah spoke with the media on Wednesday and said that all options remain on the table when it comes to Cousins’ future with the Vikings.
When we broke off talk the first time, every option was still available to Kirk. Coming back was one of the really good options we had, so him playing this well the last four games … we expected in Year 2 (with coach O’Connell) for him to take that step.
Kevin and I have said that in the past, so seeing it happen was more just our expectation of a good player getting more comfortable in the system and taking ownership of it. Really unfortunate that it happened, but again our all options are open as they were before the injury.
Kirk played great. My want for Kirk to come back, it’s not just a me thing. It’s a negotiation. You come together at a table and see if everything works together, and we’ll have that dialogue when the time comes.
Cousins produced 2,331 yards and a league-high 18 touchdowns on 69.5% passing through eight games this season, per Pro Football Reference. He also led the NFL in both attempts (311) and completions (216), his overall numbers putting him on track for his third consecutive Pro-Bowl selection and the fifth of his 12-year NFL career.
The Vikings have had opportunities to extend the 35-year-old quarterback to multiyear deals in each of the previous two offseasons, though Adofo-Mensah chose to offer Cousins a one-year, $35 million extension through 2023 ahead of the 2022 campaign and did not add any years or money to his deal last offseason. As such, Cousins is scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency in March.