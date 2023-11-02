Vikings Predicted to Add Heisman Frontrunner QB in NFL Draft

The Minnesota Vikings traded for QB Josh Dobbs in the wake of Kirk Cousins‘ season-ending Achilles injury, but he’s unlikely to wind up the franchise’s future.

Because of that and the uncertainty surrounding rookie fifth-rounder Jaren Hall, who will start his first NFL game at quarterback this weekend on the road against the Atlanta Falcons, the Vikings are in the same place they found themselves during the second half of last season — positioned to select a signal-caller in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Team on Wednesday, November 1, predicted that Minnesota will select QB J.J. McCarthy out of the University of Michigan. If the draft started today, the Vikings would own the 20th overall pick.

Quarterback already sat atop the Minnesota Vikings’ list of offseason priorities as Kirk Cousins is set to become a free agent. The options at this juncture aren’t great, but Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy has [shown] steady improvement since becoming the Wolverines’ starter. He won’t wow anyone in the same way as a Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, but an endearing quality exists about his ability to operate within the system and extend some plays when necessary.

J.J. McCarthy Equipped to Run Kevin O’Connell’s Offense for Vikings McCarthy is among the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy in his junior season. The Wolverines are 8-0 and poised to return to the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive year. McCarthy leads the nation with a QBR of 93.8, per ESPN. He has amassed 1,799 passing yards this season as well as 18 touchdowns compared to just 3 interceptions. The QB has also rushed the ball 33 times for 168 yards and 3 scores. “If the Vikings want to stay consistent with their offensive structure, McCarthy is their best option,” Derrick Klassen of Bleacher Report wrote. “He has a ton of experience operating under center. He’s comfortable turning his back to the defense or booting out of the pocket, all of which Kevin O’Connell’s offense would ask him to do. McCarthy is also an accurate passer. He doesn’t have the same zip or range Cousins does, but he can get the ball where it needs to go enough.” Despite not having the biggest arm, Klassen contended that McCarthy’s most problematic characteristic heading into the NFL is his physical frame.