Vikings Sign Athletic Gunslinger QB: Report

The Minnesota Vikings signed a fourth quarterback to the training camp roster with less than two weeks left before final cutdown day.

The Vikings signed former DC Defenders quarterback and XFL Offensive Player of the Year Jordan Ta’amu, the XFL announced on Friday, August 18.

Minnesota has run training camp with three quarterbacks the past three weeks but have entertained adding another arm to camp. The Vikings hosted Ta’amu for a workout on June 1 and also took a look at undrafted rookie Reece Udinski on July 24.

Ta’amu led the XFL in passing yards and touchdowns, completing 62 percent of his passes for 1,894 yards, 14 touchdowns, three interceptions and also rushed for 298 yards and three TDs. He led the Defenders to a 9-1 season and championship game appearance, which they lost 35-26 to the Arlington Renegades on May 13.

He joins Kirk Cousins and backups Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall with less than two weeks before Minnesota will trim its roster to the final 53 players.

The Vikings have yet to announce the signing as of Friday night, and Ta’amu hasn’t had any time to prepare and learn the playbook, making the preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals his chance of seeing some in-game action.

Jordan Ta’amu Adds Dynamic Layer to Vikings QB Room

A native of Hawaii, Ta’amu left the island to pursue his football career, starting at New Mexico Military Institute. After two seasons, he transferred to Ole Miss, where he took the starting reigns for the final five games of the 2017 season and never looked back.

A gunslinger in the Rebels offense, Ta’amu completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 5,600 yards, 30 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 507 rushing yards, and 10 rushing TDs. He posted over 300 passing yards in 12 of his 17 starts.

Ta’amu flashed his athleticism during the pre-draft process with a 4.77 40-yard dash but didn’t show enough ability as a passer to be drafted. The Houston Texans took a flyer on him in rookie free agency. Ta’amu had stints with the Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers before his recent season in the XFL.

He also made a stop in the USFL, leading the league in passing yards (2,014) and touchdowns (14) in 2022 with the Tampa Bay Bandits.

NFL.com scouted Ta’amu and found his lag in processing would prove difficult to overcome at the speed of the NFL.

“Ultimately, Ta’amu just doesn’t play chess well enough against defensive coordinators who are able to slow his processing with disguised blitzes and multiple coverages,” his scouting report on NFL.com reads. “He’s tough enough and has the arm talent, but will need to learn to stay a step ahead of defenses since many of his inconsistencies stem from playing a rushed brand of football.”

Ta’amu may not overtake the role as Cousins’ primary backup, but he does bring an athleticism that can be valuable to the scout team offense that could be valuable during the season.

Vikings-Titans Storylines for Saturday’s Preseason Matchup

Saturday marks the second of three preseason games this summer for the Vikings, which are entering the final evaluations of their roster.

Minnesota’s offensive interior will be tested by the Tennessee Titans defensive front. Ed Ingram was the only starter on the offensive line to play last preseason game and is likely to see some reps again.

The Vikings have plenty of competition left among the cornerbacks as well. Akayleb Evans and Mekhi Blackmon both avoided serious injury this week. Their status for the game is unknown, but both could benefit from reps with Andrew Booth Jr. and Joejuan Williams battling for more playing time as well.

Not to be forgotten, undrafted rookie Ivan Pace Jr. is poised for another impressive performance after Kevin O’Connell upped the ante for the Cincinnati product, saying he isn’t just competing for a roster spot at this juncture but is making a case for considerable playing time this season.