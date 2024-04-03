Josh Dobbs Suggests Vikings May Already Have Franchise QB on Roster

The Minnesota Vikings are seeking a franchise quarterback, but they may not have to look past their own roster to find one.

That is part of the message that former Vikings QB Josh Dobbs sent about Jaren Hall, who Minnesota selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft, during the April 1 edition of the “The Adam Schefter Podcast.”

I’ve got a lot of respect for Jaren and the way that he prepares too. I know he had an interesting shake-out at the end of the season, but I hope he gets another shot to go out there and play because the dude works his butt off and prepares like he’s a three-year vet. Like that’s why I was impressed and it really helped me play well when I got there for the Atlanta game. Obviously, it was Jaren’s show, and he was starting, and obviously, he had the injury at the end of the first quarter, but I mean, he was running the show in practice and, so watching that, I was like, “Okay, this is what I gotta do.”

Vikings QB Jaren Hall Struggled in Rookie Season Through Minimal Opportunities

Hall appeared in just three games for the Vikings during his rookie campaign, starting two of those and earning a record of 1-1.

Kirk Cousins suffered an ACL tear during a Week 8 game against the Green Bay Packers, and Hall saw his first action late in the second half of that contest, closing out the victory for Minnesota. With Nick Mullens still recovering from a back injury, Hall started the following week against the Atlanta Falcons — the game to which Dobbs referred — but suffered a concussion trying to score a touchdown in the first quarter.

Dobbs relieved Hall and rather famously led the Vikings to victory, despite minimal knowledge of the playbook or even his teammates’ names. That was it for Hall, as Dobbs captured the attention of the NFL universe and rode that wave for approximately the next month.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell called on Mullens instead of Hall after relieving Dobbs of his starting duties late in a game against the Las Vegas Raiders on December 11. Mullens started the next two weeks, both narrow losses.

O’Connell went back to Hall in a must-win game against the Packers on the first day of the new year. He struggled early, however, completing 5-of-10 passes for 67 yards and an interception. Green Bay’s defense also sacked Hall three times before O’Connell yanked Hall from the game and put Mullens back in.

Hall finished his rookie year with a 65% completion percentage for 168 yards and an interception, per Pro Football Reference.

Vikings Have Positioned Themselves to Trade Up in NFL Draft

Hall and Mullens both remain on the Vikings’ roster, joined recently by Sam Darnold who Minnesota signed to a one-year deal after Cousins departed for Atlanta.

While Darnold appears to be the prospective starter for Week 1, the Vikings have also positioned themselves to make a competitive offer to move into the top five of this year’s draft for a franchise quarterback. Minnesota already owned the No. 11 pick then traded multiple assets to the Houston Texans for the No. 23 overall selection.

The Vikings can package those two picks, and perhaps a 2025 first-rounder as well, to move up with the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 5 or New England Patriots at No. 3. Making either move should put Minnesota in position to select a top four prospect.

If that does happen, Hall could find himself on the outs — either cut or a member of the practice squad. But if Dobbs is right, the Vikings will keep the second-year signal-caller. And with the way injuries burn through rosters and the short timelines most teams afford rookie QBs, Hall could get another shot to start sooner than most may think.