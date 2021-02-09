Expert Believes Vikings Pass on Top QB Prospect in NFL Draft

The Minnesota Vikings‘ commitment to Kirk Cousins will be put to the test approaching the 2021 NFL Draft.

Will the Vikings use the No. 14 overall pick to reinforce the interior offensive line’s leaky pass protection, remedy the league’s worst pass rush or characteristically pick up another cornerback?

If Minnesota hopes to be anything more than a first-round postseason exit, all areas need to be addressed.

But if a top quarterback prospect fell to the Vikings, would they make the move?

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein recently ran a mock draft where Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, who at once was locked in as the prospective No. 2 overall pick in the draft, dropped to the New England Patriots at pick No. 15.

Instead of drafting Fields, Minnesota opted to select USC offensive tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker.

The Vera-Tucker File

Drafting Vera-Tucker could raise concern of what the Vikings would do with both starting left tackle Riley Reiff and 2020 second-round rookie Ezra Cleveland, who was drafted as a left tackle prospect but played left guard this season. However, Vera-Tucker is widely considered an interior offensive lineman.

The Draft Network projected Vera-Tucker to be an ideal left guard in zone-blocking scheme in the NFL — both of which the Vikings have to offer in this season.

Vera-Tucker played 926 snaps at left guard in his redshirt sophomore year and allowed just one sack and seven pressures, earning All-Pac 12 and USC Lineman of the Year honors. He made the transition from guard to tackle this season to fit the Spartans’ needs as his athleticism allows him to adapt to any scheme.

Here’s The Draft Newtwork’s assessment of Vera-Tucker:

Alijah Vera-Tucker has aligned predominantly at left tackle this season for the Trojans offense. He has exceptional athleticism, as evidenced by his balance and body control in his pass set. He is an easy mover who demonstrates his athleticism in the passing game, particularly in his kick slide. He plays with very good competitiveness when he is bull rushed. In the run game, he comes off the ball hard to strike and he excels by getting his body in favorable positions. He’s played this year at left tackle, affording him much more value due to his ability to play that position in a pinch at the next level.

What to Do With Riley Reiff

If the Vikings draft Vera-Tucker, Minnesota would have several possibilities of what to do with Riley Reiff.

Reiff, who took a pay cut last season, is coming off one of the best seasons in his career. The Athletic’s Chad Graffs speculated that it’d be a surprise if Reiff took another pay cut after his performance in 2020.

“I think the most likely outcome is Reiff being cut to save more than $11 million, allowing the Vikings room to sign a veteran safety and veteran defensive tackle,” Graff wrote.

Vera-Tucker could take Cleveland’s spot at left guard, prompting either Cleveland to move to left tackle, the position he was drafted at, or right guard. If Cleveland moved to right guard, Rashod Hill or Oli Udoh would be candidates to take the starting left guard spot.

