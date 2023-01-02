Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Remains Cryptic on Social Media After Packers Loss

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson went Zero Dark Thirty to tune out the trash talk days before a heated rivalry, deleting his social media accounts.

Jefferson, held to just one catch and 15 yards in the Vikings’ 41-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, was visibly frustrated throughout the game and remains inactive on Twitter and Instagram — a good measure for the third-year star whose name surged on social media following the loss.

Several pain points included Jaire Alexander‘s trash talk before the game, frustrated fantasy football managers and NFL fans calling out Jefferson for ripping off his helmet and grazing an official in the first half.

#Vikings Justin Jefferson almost slams his helmet into the ref. pic.twitter.com/xECpPtU0qW — NFL Unlimited (@NFLUnlimited) January 1, 2023

Jefferson also may have seen his chances of breaking the single-season receiving yards record dashed after the loss. Jefferson is 194 yards away from breaking Calvin Johnson‘s record, however, it’s unclear whether the Vikings will play their starters in their final regular-season game against the Chicago Bears.

His struggles were largely a result of both the Packers’ gameplan and ability to pressure Kirk Cousins often with two starting offensive linemen knocked out in the first quarter.

Justin Jefferson Addresses Career-Low Performance Against Packers

While Jefferson remains dark on social media, he did address his performance in a locker room interview on January 1.

“I finally came to the realization that I made my mark in this league. Every single game they’re not going to let me get over 100 yards,” Jefferson said. “They’re going to do whatever in their power to not let me get to that type of number. It’s tough to do that twice on the same team. It’s definitely tough getting one catch in the game, wanting to be a big part of the offense and make big plays for us. Not [being] able to do that is definitely hard on myself.”

Justin Jefferson spoke on being held to only one catch vs. Green Bay. (via @Vikings) pic.twitter.com/EyRHmFC1T2 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 2, 2023

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell attributed the Packers defense’s pressure and disruptiveness at the line of scrimmage to Jefferson’s day.

“This is not the first time we saw coverage like this or the first time he was essentially doubled most of the football game if not all the game,” O’Connell added in a postgame press conference.

Former NFL Executive Sounds off After Vikings’ Fall in Green Bay

Heavy’s senior NFL reporter Matt Lombardo assessed the damage done by the Packers, who keep their playoff hopes alive entering the final game of the regular season.

“The Packers’ systematic dismantling of the Vikings was as much a statement victory for Green Bay, as a terrifying reality check for Minnesota,” Lombardo wrote.

With a third blowout loss this season, the Vikings (12-4) look like they could string together a Super Bowl run on close victories or be blown out in the first round. Minnesota has found that making their own luck may not be enough to rely on when it comes to stringing together wins against the league’s top competition.

“There was no way that Minnesota could continue to get every break, every bounce, every call,” Heavy contributor and former NFL Executive of the Year Randy Mueller said Sunday, per Lombardo.“What goes around, comes around, eventually.”