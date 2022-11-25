Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Makes History, Superstar Reaction Explodes on Twitter

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is making believers every week, including among some of the biggest superstar sports names in the country.

Jefferson produced yet another stellar performance on Thanksgiving Night in his team’s 33-26 victory over the New England Patriots, hauling in nine catches for 139 yards and a touchdown. The wideout also broke the all-time record for most receiving yards through a player’s first three seasons, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN, passing all-time Vikings great Randy Moss with six games yet to play.

Jefferson accomplished all of that stat just two weeks after netting a career high 193 yards on 10 grabs and a touchdown, while also making one of the greatest catches in NFL history, to help the Vikings steal a road overtime victory from the vaunted Buffalo Bills.

The Vikings receiver now has seven 100-yard games on the season and currently leads the league in receiving yards with 1,232 through 11 games. Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins is in second, 84 yards behind having played one fewer game as of Friday, November 25. Jefferson is also tied with Hill for second in total catches with 81 and has scored five touchdowns.

Jefferson has made the Pro Bowl and earned second-team All-Pro honors in each of his first two seasons, putting up 1,400 and 1,616 yards, respectively. That arguably the best pass catcher in the league has yet to get the nod for the All-Pro first-team feels like disrespect, but the reaction tho Jefferson’s from around Twitter over the holiday felt like anything but.

NBA’s Best Offer Props to Vikings Wide Receiver Justin Jefferson

Much of the most prominent praise for Jefferson surprisingly came from the world of basketball rather than football. It started with one of the greatest players in NBA history, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

@JJettas2 is RIDICULOUS out there man!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 25, 2022

Three-time NBA All-Star and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell also chimed in, equally impressed.

Justin Jefferson is outrageous ‼️ — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) November 25, 2022

Ja Morant, the star point guard of the Memphis Grizzlies, couldn’t even find the words.

Morant retweeted a video of one of Jefferson’s catches, then threw out the 😮‍💨. Enough said.

Jefferson Huge in Getting Vikings Back on Track After Tough Loss

Minnesota’s win over New England was a little too close for comfort, pulling out a one-score win after entering the fourth quarter trailing by a field goal. But the victory was a huge bounce back after one of the worst losses in franchise history just four days before, when the Dallas Cowboys routed the Vikings by 37 points on their home field. Jefferson’s effort was paramount to his team’s success, as it has often been this season.

The Vikings are now 9-2 and are guaranteed to hold at least a 4.5-game lead in the NFC North Division and at least a two-game lead in the conference at large, regardless of what transpires throughout the rest of the league on Sunday, November 27.

Minnesota hosts the New York Jets on December 4 and will travel for a game against the Detroit Lions the following week. Most playoff scenarios have the Vikings locking up their division with a win against either team.