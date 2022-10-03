Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Goes Viral After Firing Shot at Saints CB

Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson is one of a few wide receivers who has had New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore‘s number.

Facing Lattimore one-on-one for most of the Vikings’ 28-25 victory over the Saints, Jefferson caught seven of his 10 receptions for 93 yards while covered by Lattimore, including a 39-yard catch that set up the game-winning field goal.

Jefferson, who was wrapped up by Lattimore after the catch, celebrated in emphatic fashion, stepping over the Saints cornerback with a cool demeanor. Jefferson made a reference to a historic NBA moment in an Instagram post, which went viral, drawing the attention of many of the NFL’s brightest stars.

Justin Jefferson Posts Allen Iverson’s Stepover Tyronn Lue

Following his 10-catch, 147-yard performance against the Saints, Jefferson posted photos of his stepover Lattimore followed by a photo of Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson‘s historic stepover Tyronn Lue, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers, during the 2001 NBA Finals.

Here’s a video of Iverson’s stepover for reference:

17 years ago today, Allen Iverson disrespected Tyronn Lue's entire life. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EU3iJhJpkQ — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeague) June 6, 2018

Sports stars across the country chimed in on Jefferson’s post.

Former Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs replied with a simple but telling two-character string of emojis: “💪🏾🦴”

Teammate K.J. Osborn commented: “*insert evil laugh😈.”

Two-time Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Torrey Smith commented: “Sheesh!” LeSean McCoy, who also won two Super Bowls, commented: “Oh he acting up 🔥🔥🔥.”

Even Minnesota sports stars outside the NFL had to add their say.

Olympic wrestler and former Golden Gophers great Gable Stevenson commented: “Beast💪🏽.” Fellow star athlete coming out of Apple Valley High School and San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones replied: “U diff.”

Marshon Lattimore Has Mocked Justin Jefferson in the Past

Jefferson’s shot at Lattimore isn’t without some history.

In his rookie year, Jefferson came up from a play hampered by an injury where Lattimore, on the coverage, mocked Jefferson by hitting the Vikings star’s “Griddy” dance while he was being walked off the field, Star Tribune columnist Jim Souhan reported in 2020.

Lattimore just mimicked Jefferson's “Gritty'' dance as Jefferson was being walked off the field with an injury. — Jim Souhan (@SouhanStrib) December 26, 2020

But Lattimore wasn’t done with the disrespect there. He took to Twitter to call out Souhan, saying Jefferson was just dealing with a cramp.

“Shut up lame he caught a cramp #SaintsWin,” Lattimore tweeted after the Saints beat the Minnesota 52-33 on Christmas Day that year.

Shut up lame he caught a cramp #SaintsWin https://t.co/hfpQhXX57v — Shon (@shonrp2) December 26, 2020

Souhan elaborated on his original tweet, saying: “Usually don’t care much about receiver-DB taunting, but the Saints pushing Thielen down after a TD and taunting Jefferson after an injury seems less than classy.”

In both matchups so far in their careers, there has been no lack of jawing after the play between the two NFL stars.

Lattimore, a four-time Pro Bowl corner, will be a force for years to come. The same goes for Jefferson, who is on a mission to prove himself as the league’s best wide receiver.

Jefferson’s performance against Lattimore is sure to help his case, as few receivers can say they’ve gotten the best of the Saints cornerback.

Dating back to the beginning of 2021, no WR has caught more than three passes in a game against Lattimore,” The Athletic’s Alec Lewis tweeted.