Seahawks’ DK Metcalf Sounds Off on Vikings’ Justin Jefferson

After not starting the first two games of the season, Vikings rookie Justin Jefferson become a serious contender for Offensive Rookie of the Year. The 21-year-old LSU product leads all rookies with 918 receiving yards on the season.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, who is becoming a rising star in his own right, gave Jefferson credit for the season he’s having, commenting “that boy serious” on a tweet highlighting Jefferson atop the rookie wide receiver ranks.

That boy serious https://t.co/0oDr4JRvQe — DK Metcalf (@dkm14) November 26, 2020

Jefferson’s response called out the fact the two did not exchange jerseys when their teams faced each other in Week 5 on Sunday Night Football.

Metcalf cleared the air, replying “bruh you got my number,” as the two rising stars have already connected despite missing the opportunity to swap jerseys due to NFL COVID-19 policy. Metcalf and Jefferson will likely have another chance to exchange jerseys on the turf as the Vikings and Seahawks have met each of the past three years in the regular season.

Lol bruh you got my number 😂 https://t.co/aXDvZjNb4c — DK Metcalf (@dkm14) November 26, 2020

Jefferson Proves He’s a True No. 1 Wide Receiver

The Vikings, missing Adam Thielen on Sunday, were without the league’s leader in receiving touchdowns (10) entering Week 11. Thielen had caught seven of his touchdowns from inside the red zone, which had been the more pressing concern of how they would score inside the 20-yard line.

Jefferson further asserted his versatility in the No. 1 wide receiver role, catching both his touchdown passes from 10 and 12 yards out as the rookie created space and converted in the red zone. He finished the game with seven catches for 70 yards.

Originally slighted as just a slot receiver that thrived in the right system in college, Jefferson has continued to show he’s one of the league’s top wideouts whichever way you cut it.

Jefferson is eighth in receiving yards (918), fourth in yards per reception (17.7) and, arguably most important, first in yards per target (12.8). He is the second-highest graded wide receiver (90.1) in the NFL by Pro Football Focus, behind only the Green Bay Packers‘ Davante Adams.

Since his first career start in Week 3, Jefferson has averaged 94.2 yards per game — good for second in the league behind only Metcalf (94.5) and ahead of Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill (92.8).

Jefferson’s Disrespected by Rookie of the Year Odds

While Jefferson’s made it clear he carries himself like a veteran and operates beyond the acumen of a rookie wide receiver, it’s important to rank his performances next to his peers when considering the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Justin Jefferson among rookies WRs:

🟣 36 first downs + TDs (1st)

🟣 2.90 yards per route run (1st)

🟣 24 receptions of 15+ yards (1st) pic.twitter.com/rnqAMNWXIx — PFF (@PFF) November 30, 2020

While Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool has been carried as a dark horse for the award with his 10 combined touchdowns, Jefferson has closed the game with six scores on the season. He is 245 receiving yards ahead of Cincinnatti Bengals rookie Tee Higgins, who’s second in yards by rookie wideouts.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is a near-lock for Offensive Rookie of the Year with -900 odds. Despite his 3-8 record at the position, Herbert is on pace to set rookie passing records in completions, yards and touchdowns. Herbert is putting together one of the most prolific seasons by a rookie quarterback in history, while Jefferson is already emulating past wide receivers performances that have also garnered the award, making for a difficult decision by the Associated Press.

However, Jefferson’s +850 odds are considerably too low given his production this season.