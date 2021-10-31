Justin Jefferson Puts NFL ‘World’ on Notice Over Matchup With Cowboys Star

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has vowed to “show the world” what he can do on Sunday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jefferson is slated to match up with second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs, the brother of Stefon Diggs who has started the season on a prolific pace, intercepting seven passes in six games.

Diggs has catapulted himself into NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidacy and is garnering lofty comparisons to Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

Meanwhile, Jefferson, who has continued to carry a chip on his shoulder after being the fifth wide receiver selected in his draft class, voiced his motivation to expose Diggs on primetime television Halloween night.

‘I Get to Show the World What I Can do Against Him’

Jefferson, appearing on the Richard Sherman Podcast earlier this week, spoke out on the upcoming duel with Diggs.

“I love this matchup. One, It’s Sunday night you already know what time it is,” Jefferson said. “Just him with his production so far. He’s been doing his thing and I love it because I get to go up against him and show the world what I can do against him… He’s a ballhawk and I am too so I gotta go get the ball.”

“He’s a ballhawk and I am too” Justin Jefferson is ready for his matchup against Trevon Diggs 🍿 pic.twitter.com/rMek2zkYeX — PFF (@PFF) October 29, 2021

Despite the highly anticipated matchup, Jefferson and Diggs have faced off before in their days in the SEC.

Jefferson didn’t draw Diggs in coverage, playing primarily in the slot, in his senior season when LSU ousted Alabama in a historic 46-41 victory en route to its first national championship.

However, the Cowboys may leave Diggs on an island with Jefferson on Sunday night.

Breaking Down Jefferson vs. Diggs

While Diggs’ ball-hawking prowess has impressed this season, in coverage he’s proven to be below average. Jefferson on Diggs is a mismatch the Vikings can exploit.

“The Cowboys’ cornerback room has flashed this season — particularly through Diggs’ seven interceptions — but those turnovers aren’t entirely indicative of his coverage ability. In fact, Diggs and teammate Anthony Brown rank inside the bottom four in terms of receiving yards allowed to outside wide receivers this season,” Pro Football Focus senior editor Sam Monson wrote.

Diggs is also the most penalized cornerback in the NFL with six flags on the season.

Jefferson’s route-running could give the Cowboys fits. However, he will need to remain poised with the added pressure of primetime. Jefferson committed a costly fumble against the Carolina Panthers and has seen an increase in drops this season from a 1.6% drop rate his rookie year to 5.1% so far in 2021. Diggs’ instincts could turn a tipped ball into a takeaway.

Jefferson has not shied away from making plays when the lights are bright in his past and will likely be reveling for Sunday night’s matchup after having two weeks to prepare.

He’ll also have added motivation with CeeDee Lamb, whom the Cowboys took before him in the 2020 draft, watching from the sidelines.