Kevin O’Connell Breaks Silence on Vikings’ Plans for 2 First-Round Picks

“I think you view it as extra flexibility in a draft where between our pick at 11 and the way we’re looking at this draft at pick 23, we think there’s going to be some really good players available, if we were just to stay at those positions and take players, maybe a quarterback, maybe a couple defensive players,” O’Connell said on NFL Network’s “The Insiders,” per Nick Shook. “I think it’s going to be a big-time offensive draft at the top, so when those marquee defensive players start to go, could be in a range around that 11th pick for us, but I think it was about flexibility.”

Vikings Looking ‘Aggressively’ to Trade Up for Quarterback

Although O’Connell mentioned a quarterback only in passing, the position is the most critical question facing Minnesota this offseason and most analysts believe the move to acquire a second first-rounder is ultimately about adding a signal-caller in the draft.

The best-case scenario is trading into the top five for an elite prospect like J.J. McCarthy or Drake Maye, depending on how high the Vikings can rise and who remains available at that spot. The Los Angeles Chargers are a likely trade partner at No. 5 overall, though the Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 or even the New England Patriots at No. 3.

“In talking to NFL personnel while on the road at pro days this week, the feeling is still that the Vikings will be aggressive in trading up to the No. 4 or No. 5 spot to land the Michigan quarterback,” Matt Miller of ESPN wrote on March 23.

Vikings Have Second Option at QB With 2 First-Round Picks

However, if Minnesota can’t package pick Nos. 11 and 23 to entice either the Cardinals or the Chargers, or are unwilling to throw in a 2025 first-rounder on top of those two assets to get a deal done, the team can pivot to another plan.

ESPN’s Jason Reid floated one suggestion as part of the same piece in which Miller noted the Vikings’ intentions to aggressively pursue a trade up.

“The real beauty of that deal the Vikings made for No. 23 is that they now have options,” Reid wrote. “Even if they can’t secure a trade up the board, they suddenly have two first-rounders, bettering their chance to get a QB outside of the top options. Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. or Oregon’s Bo Nix could be an answer at No. 23.”

Nix is a less likely option, as several draft analysts expect interest in the Oregon quarterback could come as soon the Denver Broncos at No. 12. Of course, Minnesota could take him at No. 11 if the franchise values him enough, though that could be early for the Vikings — especially if most of the best defenders in the draft remain available, which most projections predict they will.