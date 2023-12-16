Vikings Urged to ‘Fire Everybody’ for Failed 4th-Down Play in OT

It didn’t take long for the overreactions to roll in following the Minnesota Vikings‘ overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, December 16.

Creator of Barstool Sports Dave Portnoy was first to the take that the franchise should “fire everybody,” starting presumably with head coach Kevin O’Connell, for a failed attempt at a fourth-down conversion that ultimately resulted in Minnesota’s defeat.

You have to fire everybody if you're the Vikings for this pic.twitter.com/MNugr2KyxU — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 16, 2023

“You have to fire everybody if you’re the Vikings for this,” Portnoy posted on X.

Kevin O’Connell Explains Decision to Run QB Nick Mullens on Vikings’ Final 2 Offensive Plays

The play in question came on the Vikings’ first and only drive of overtime after the team forced the Bengals to punt in the extra period.

Minnesota ran its version of the “brotherly shove” or the “tush push,” a play popularized by the Philadelphia Eagles over the course of this season, on third down from the Cincinnati 42-yard line. The Bengals’ defense stopped Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens in his tracks, forcing a fourth-down play with less than one yard to gain.

O’Connell kept the offense on the field and chose to run the same play on fourth down, which Cincinnati also stuffed, resulting in a turnover on downs. O’Connell explained the rationale behind his decision during a press conference following the game.

“Really looking at about 4-5 inches there,” O’Connell said. “Don’t really want to have to turn around and extend the ball and hand off. I trust our guys in that moment to execute.”

In this particular case, O’Connell’s trust was misplaced. However, not all of the blame necessarily falls to Mullens or the Minnesota offensive line. O’Connell chose wide receiver Brandon Powell as the “pusher” behind Mullens on the play rather than a bigger player such as fullback CJ Ham. The strategy wasn’t effective.

“O’Connell said Brandon Powell was the ‘pusher’ because he decided to use 11 personnel (3WR/1RB/1TE) in an effort to keep the Bengals out of a goal-line type of front,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported.

Media members also questioned O’Connell about why he didn’t use a timeout following the third-down play to allow more time for a review. O’Connell said a referee told him the crew had already conducted a review and that the spot of the football had been confirmed.

No Chance Vikings Fire Kevin O’Connell After Loss to Bengals

Minnesota’s loss on Saturday was painful, but it was a far cry from a death blow to the team’s playoff chances and certainly isn’t cause to fire O’Connell or anyone else on the staff — even offensive coordinator Wes Phillips, who police arrested for DWI one week ago ahead of the Vikings’ matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The team entered Week 15 with a record of 7-6 and possession of the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff picture. Five teams, including the division rival Green Bay Packers, were one game back of the Vikings at 6-7.

Minnesota’s greatest disadvantage down the final three weeks of the year is that it must play the division-leading Detroit Lions twice, with a matchup against the up-and-coming Packers sandwiched in between those contests. But even if the Vikings fail to make the postseason, it is difficult to impugn the job O’Connell has done amid a mountain of adversity this season.

The team started 1-4, losing multiple games it probably should have won at least in part due to bad turnover luck. The Vikings mounted a five-game win streak to get back above .500 after wide receiver Justin Jefferson went down with a hamstring strain that cost him the next seven contests.

Minnesota’s final two victories during that stretch came absent starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, who sustained a season-ending Achilles tear against the Packers in Week 8. Mullens on Saturday became the Vikings’ fourth QB to start a game this year.

O’Connell has a regular season record of 20-11 through his first two years at the helm in Minnesota and led the team to a home playoff game last season, which the Vikings lost to the New York Giants.