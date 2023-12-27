Vikings Urged to Sign $20 Million Veteran QB to Replace Cousins

Navigating another potential change at quarterback in Week 16, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback situation will only get muddier in the offseason with Kirk Cousins‘ contract set to expire.

The Vikings need to make a move with only backups Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall under contract for next season.

But if Cousins drives too hard a bargain, the Vikings could opt to sign a veteran bridge quarterback to start next season.

Bleacher Report’s staff believes Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew could fit that mold for Minnesota.

“Minshew would be a solid option in free agency since he’s done a good job of filling in for Anthony Richardson this season,” the Bleacher Report article reads. “The five-year veteran had a 63.3 completion percentage, nearly 2,800 yards and 14 touchdowns heading into this weekend while keeping the Colts in the playoff hunt.”

Gardner Minshew An Ideal Kirk Cousins Replacement While Vikings Develop Rookie QB

A 2019 sixth-round pick, Minshew has battled his draft status to become a borderline starter in the NFL — keyword: borderline. No team has viewed him as a true starter yet.

When the Jacksonville Jaguars traded Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles, Minshew tried to have a talk with coach Nick Sirianni about what it would take for him to start. Siriani dismissed Minshew with the Eagles content with Jalen Hurts.

Since leaving Philadelphia, Minshew has gotten more chances to raise his reputation. He signed him to a one-year, $3.5 million deal to back up Richardson. Minshew led the Colts to a 22-19 overtime victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 when Richardson was held out with a concussion.

Minshew took over as the full-time starter in Week 5 after Richardson suffered a season-ending AC joint sprain. He’s gone 6-5 as a starter and is vying for his first winning season as a starter and playoff appearance. Over The Cap appraised his performance this season worth a $20 million-a-year deal.

If the Vikings find themselves in a position to draft a first-round quarterback and give him a developmental year like Patrick Mahomes was afforded in Kansas City, they could offer Minshew a short-term, affordable contract where he is given a chance to build his resume as a bona fide starter in one of the league’s top offenses.

Slighted for his size and athleticism coming out of college, Minshew has made a career with his processing and accuracy as a passer — both traits Kevin O’Connell values highly in his offense.

Minshew’s leadership qualities would be be a plus as a player who the Vikings could tap to mentor a young quarterback prospect.

Vikings Should Explore QB Jaren Hall in Final 2 Games

The Vikings have gotten a taste of what life without Cousins would look like.

Josh Dobbs flashed the upside of having a mobile quarterback but also the importance of having accurate, processing in Kevin O’Connell‘s offense.

Mullens has shown effectiveness as a player who has a full grasp of the offense, but his arm talent and confidence are not aligned, leading to poor decisions with the ball.

Hall could be the happy medium: an accurate passer and processor with enough athleticism to escape pressure. Hall has similar physical limitations as Mullens, but his understanding of those limitations could help him assume a game manager role instead of the gunslinger mentality Mullens has shown.

Hall may not be a long-term answer, but he could give an early taste of what the Vikings offense would look like with a game manager that could be found in the draft or free agency.