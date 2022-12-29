Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Slams Kirk Cousins Critic

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson put a stop to any criticism of his quarterback.

Kirk Cousins has led the Vikings to a 12-3 record and their first NFC North division title since 2017 to the tune of eight game-winning drives, an NFL single-season record. He also leads the NFC with 27 touchdowns through 15 games.

Yet, former Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder, who played six seasons in the NFL, isn’t convinced of Cousins. Crowder, the host of the Pivot Podcast, appeared on ESPN and attempted to discredit Cousins, calling him the crux of the Vikings’ struggles this season.

“Down by 33 to make that comeback [against the Indianapolis Colts]… and they got molly whopped by the Cowboys a couple of weeks back,” Crowder said. “I’ve seen some weaknesses in the Vikings, and it’s on Kirk Cousins’ shoulders.”

“I’ve seen some weaknesses out of the Minnesota Vikings, and it’s on Kirk Cousins’ shoulders.”🤦🏼‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/JZqoYih7Ku — John Kriesel (@johnkriesel) December 28, 2022

Crowder’s take went viral with over 2.5 million views on Twitter, leading Jefferson to step in and strike down the criticism.

“All of the Kirk criticism has to stop!! I understand y’all hate the dad swag but come on his numbers are right with y’all’s MVP candidates,” Jefferson tweeted on December 28.

All of the Kirk criticism has to stop!! I understand y’all hate the dad swag but come on his numbers are right with y’all’s MVP candidates https://t.co/GOuT4DqwP8 — JJETS✈️ (@JJettas2) December 29, 2022

NFL Analyst Defends Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

While Crowder’s take on Cousins wasn’t even the most blasphemous statement he made that day, Good Morning Football’s Kyle Brandt made a statement this week, urging national fans to finally come around and admit Cousins has played at an MVP candidate level this season.

“It is okay to talk about the Viking and say Kirk Cousins is excellent, it’s okay,” Brandt said. “I get very opinionated about Kirk Cousins, so let me just stick to the facts.

“Kirk Cousins, in the middle of the season, getting an NFL record for fourth-quarter comebacks. Kirk Cousins’ fourth-quarter stats are astronomical. Kirk Cousins has fewer interceptions than Josh Allen and Joe Burrow. Kirk Cousins’ defense is woeful, statically. Kirk Cousins’ offensive line is woeful, statistically. No quarterback in the last 20-plus years is getting hit more than Kirk Cousins. Yet, Cousins is 12-3. His wide receiver is on- pace to break Megatron’s record.”

Thoughts on Kirk Cousins. I regret nothing. pic.twitter.com/6to4lV012R — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) December 26, 2022

Brandt went on to counter a fair critique that Cousins has benefited by having a target like Jefferson, comparing to Aaron Rodgers‘ back-to-back MVP nods the past two years with Davante Adams at his disposal.

“Justin Jefferson is an excellent player. So is Davante Adams the last couple of years when the MVP was handed to Aaron Rodgers like it was no big deal. I am not here for this prejudice against Kirk Cousins that has existed,” Brant added. “It is in our systems and in our blood as football media people and it comes from a lot of things. The corniness of his personality. The size of his paychecks. Years-old losses that he suffered in primetime even in different organizations.”

Brandt closed his diatribe with a call to action, encouraging skeptics who lean on statistics to watch Cousins in the fourth quarter this season.

“Tune into Kirk Cousins with fresh eyes on a Sunday — make sure it’s in the fourth quarter when quarterbacks show who they really are. You will not see a quarterback playing better in the entire NFL in the biggest moments. The stats bore it out. The eye test bores it out, and there’s still no love for him. I apologize for nothing. Kirk Cousins is excellent. I believe in them in the playoffs, and I will not stop believing in them. I wish some other people would start.”

Kirk Cousins At His Best With Back Against the Wall

In fairness, Cousins has always been a fourth-quarter quarterback. The only change that has turned his production from stat-padding to game-winning is his team’s ability to compete and keep games close.

It hasn’t all been pretty. The Vikings have buried themselves at times with miscues in every phase. Cousins hasn’t done it by himself, either.

However, he’s gone beyond what he was called upon when he first arrived in Minnesota. Mike Zimmer wanted a game manager to protect the ball, make plays when necessary and position the defense to win games.

But with Kevin O’Connell, Cousins has taken ownership of the team and is willing the group to victory time and time again — a belief that could be the difference-maker in the playoffs.