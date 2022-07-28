Ex-NFLer Trashes Vikings GM for Kirk Cousins Dig: ‘This Guy’s Going to Stink’

Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is under fire for a recent comment about Kirk Cousins.

In an interview with USA Today Sports on July 22, the first-year general manager gave a brutally honest assessment of Cousins, saying the Vikings quarterback is “good” but not Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes. Adofo-Mensah also said, from a general perspective of rebuilding a team, he is nervous about “not burning it down” at the quarterback position.

Adofo-Mensah’s words caught wildfire on social media and were picked up by one of the country’s most popular podcasts, The Pat McAfee Show.

And, much like Adofo-Mensah, McAfee did not mince his words in coming to the defense of Cousins.

‘This Guy’s Going to Stink’

On July 27, McAfee addressed Adofo-Mensah’s appraisal of Cousins. He gave Adofo-Mensah credit for landing the job as Minnesota’s general manager, but later ripped the 40-year-old GM.

“We’ve had some optimism that the Vikings take the next step, even though it’s a first-year head coach, first-year GM — mostly because it feels like Kirk Cousins got a little dog in him — and Kirk Cousins is going to be let off the leash,” McAfee said.

“It was a bit alarming when we heard and read these quotes,” McAfee added before referencing the interview. “Is this meant as a negative? It feels like it… He’s not a pundit on TV. He’s a general manager of a team and it’s Day 1 of training camp, you just gave (Cousins) a new deal, and it kind of feels like you’re cutting him down at the knees.”

Adofo-Mensah offered clarifying comments during a July 26 press conference, saying he was not referring to Cousins specifically when talking about “burning it down” at quarterback.

“I’m kinda new to the media thing,” Adofo-Mensah said. “I think, at times, I’m a very passionate person. I love talking about this stuff: team-building, decision-making, and I think in those moments, I can get theoretical and high-level. But as general manager of the Minnesota Vikings, everybody’s going to fill in the gaps of what I’m saying and relate it to the team, and that’s unfair for me to put that on the organization.

“Kirk knows how I feel about him, We’re in a great place. I love his mindset coming into camp and that’s where we’re at,” the Vikings GM added.

However, Adofo-Mensah having to double back on his comments left McAfee livid.

“I don’t want to judge him, but this guy is going to stink as GM,” McAfee said. “I’ve never met this guy, massive respect you gotta GM job — way to go you’re much smarter than me — I think you’re f****** dropping the ball.”

Cousins Aware He Must Earn His Stake

Adofo-Mensah’s comments may not be earth-shattering to many Vikings fans and even Cousins.

Even after receiving a one-year contract extension that will keep him in Minnesota through the 2023 season, Cousins acknowledged he has to play his way into more job security.

“The short answer [for why I signed the contract extension] is, I wanted to be a Minnesota Viking,” Cousins said in April, per the Star Tribune. “I wanted to help create some cap space so that we could put together a roster that you do feel really good about. It’s just always trying to find win-wins. I think it was a way to create a win-win, and then hopefully that leads to a lot of wins this fall.

“My mindset was really to be a Viking. I would like to retire as a Viking, and so I would like to play my way into that if you will. I know I’ve got to earn the right to do that.”