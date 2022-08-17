‘You F****** Like That!’ Kirk Cousins Sounds off During Joint Practice vs. 49ers

Returning to team activities after a five-day absence due to COVID-19, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins may need to return home to make a deposit in his swear jar.

The veteran quarterback who is often tactful with his language couldn’t contain himself in the first of two joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Minnesota on August 17.

‘You F****** Like That!’

During an 11-on-11 rep in against the 49ers’ first-team defense, Cousins found Adam Thielen for a big gain.

That’s when Cousins shouted an off-color spin to his coveted catchphrase.

“Kirk Cousins yelled ‘you F—ing like that’ after a completion to Thielen,” Purple Insider’s Matthew Coller tweeted on August 17. Can’t say I’ve heard him add color to that phrase before but joint practices are intense.”

Kirk Cousins yelled “you F—ing like that” after a completion to Thielen. Can’t say I’ve heard him add color to that phrase before but joint practices are intense — Matthew Coller (@MatthewColler) August 17, 2022

Cousins’ outburst was heard loud and clear, with fans meeting the emotion with both surprise and cheers, Star Tribune reporter Ben Goessling tweeted.

“…I can’t recall that much emotion from Cousins in this kind of situation,” KSTP’s Chris Long added.

It was an affirmation that after a five-day quarantine with COVID-19, Cousins doesn’t need any ramping up with his energy.

And while he never wants to miss time with the team, he said the five days he missed would be the “strategic” window to miss.

“I was commenting to my wife that if I had to miss five days, and you were to be strategic about which five, you probably picked a pretty good five,” Cousins said in a press conference before practice. “Thursday’s practice would have been great to be a part of, but Friday was lighter. Saturday was a travel day. Sunday [in Las Vegas] would have been at most only about a half-dozen plays. And then Monday was an off day. So it worked out pretty well from that standpoint.”

Scenes From Day 1 of Joint Practices

While training camp is meant to iron out the fine details and is full of ups and downs, here’s some Vikings highlights from what appeared to be a competitive joint practice with the 49ers.

Third-year cornerback Cameron Dantzler intercepted a pass while covering receiver Brandon Aiyuk 1-on-1.

Here is the rep that Dantzler won vs Aiyuk. (far field) pic.twitter.com/2qzIo8rcoH — Steph Sanchez (@stragosaurus) August 17, 2022

Vikings wide receivers had a field day against a young San Francisco cornerbacks core, especially Justin Jefferson, who appeared recoverable.

Look at this move Justin Jefferson puts on Deommodore Lenoir. pic.twitter.com/hCyMsEYMW3 — Steph Sanchez (@stragosaurus) August 17, 2022

“If Justin Jefferson isn’t wide open on every route this year I’ll be shocked. This is a clinic,” Zone Coverage’s Cole Smith tweeted.

If Justin Jefferson isn't wide open on every route this year I'll be shocked. This is a clinic. — Cole Smith (@SkolSmith) August 17, 2022

In the first receiver/defensive back rep, Thielen took a 49ers defensive back for a ride, forcing the cover man to hold Thielen. He shouted “No free lunches today, boys!” after the play, according to Long.

Worth noting earlier on the very first snap of WR/DB drills, Adam Thielen got held a little, took off his helmet and shouted “No free lunches today, boys!” Definitely a different feel out here today. https://t.co/2UPtsfItGU — Chris Long (@ChrisLongKSTP) August 17, 2022

WR Adam Thielen is LIVID after cooking a #49ers DB, pushing him and then jawing with him after the play. DB ran away, lol. — Vikes (@vikesinsider) August 17, 2022

Third-round rookie Ed Ingram took first-team reps, which could be a sign he has fully taken the starting role from veteran Jesse Davis.

Ed Ingram is at right guard as the #Vikings’ first-team offense begins 11-on-11 drills against the #49ers. — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) August 17, 2022

Starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw has a tough task in facing 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa. He stood his ground, according to The Athletic’s Arif Hasan.

Will review notes later but aside from getting beat badly in his second one on one rep vs Bosa, pretty good? https://t.co/TgvBc6tKOb — Arif Hasan, psyop 🕵️ (@ArifHasanNFL) August 17, 2022

Darrisaw also had the chance to meet a pair of legendary offensive linemen in Vikings guard Randall McDaniel and 49ers left tackle Trent Williams, whom he was compared to by the Vikings organization.