Kirk Cousins Breaks Silence on Vikings Future Amid Rumors: Exclusive

Few players are being discussed more in NFL rumors than Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. During the week of the 2024 Super Bowl, Heavy Sports sat down with Cousins and Vikings receiver K.J. Osborn for an exclusive interview in Las Vegas.

As the Minnesota duo heads into free agency, Cousins and Osborn discussed their future, time together in Minnesota and partnership with Bounty. Cousins admitted things are “pretty early” in the free agency process but sounded like a player ready to talk to the Vikings and other teams about his future.

“Well, it’s still pretty early,” Cousins explained during a February 9, 2024 exclusive interview. “We don’t start talking detailed stuff with the Vikings and then eventually with other teams potentially until we get to March.

“So, we’re still kind of just waiting around. But it’s a little bit of that unknown where you wish things were more solid and decided and you knew how to plan. And we’re both planners, we want to know where things are headed and you just don’t get to.”

Vikings News: Kirk Cousins ‘Not Sure’ He Will Be Teammates With K.J. Osborn Again

While the rumors have not slowed down, this is a bit of a dead period on the NFL calendar. Cousins, Osborn and other free agents are permitted to begin discussions with teams on March 11. Players can agree to terms on deals but nothing becomes official until March 13.

Could Cousins and Osborn be teammates again? The four-time Pro Bowler admitted he was “not sure” if this will happen again while still holding out “hope” when discussing Osborn as a teammate. This makes Cousins’ season-ending Achilles injury even more brutal.

“Yeah, it’s fun to [have] four years together because who I was with K.J. year one is nothing like it is now after four years,” Cousins remarked. “And so, it’s tough that we’re both free agents, because you’re not sure if we’re going to be able to continue that continuity moving forward. But you sure hope we can.

“Because it’s to a place now where when Justin Jefferson got hurt, while you’re concerned for your team and for your teammate, there’s a little bit of [a feeling] like, ‘I’m really glad we have K.J because I know we can keep going.'”

K.J. Osborn on Future With Kirk Cousins: ‘Obviously, Hoping We Can Stay Together’

Osborn also faces an uncertain future with the Vikings. The wideout was candid about wanting to play with Cousins again and reflected on learning about the quarterback’s injury for the first time.

“Going into free agency, obviously hoping we can stay together,” Osborn said. “That’s the things you love about this game that you’ll go and reminisce [about] in the offseason. You’re not with your guys all the time.

“Like Kirk said, we’re ascending. We had a win against the Packers. I had a pretty good game. I come back in the locker room and they tell me Kirk got hurt. I dropped to my knees. I literally dropped to my knees. My heart sank so my prayers went up, but heard [Cousins’] recovery is going well.”

Vikings Rumors: Falcons Labeled the Best Fit for QB Kirk Cousins in Free Agency

Cousins has been linked to plenty of teams this offseason with the Atlanta Falcons being frequently mentioned as a landing spot in rumors. ESPN’s Matt Bowen labeled the Falcons as the best fit for Cousins in free agency.

“The Vikings should be in the mix to re-sign Cousins, but I think he fits really well with Atlanta under new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson (who worked under Sean McVay in Los Angeles),” Bowen detailed in a February 20 story titled, “2024 NFL free agency: Best team fits for top 50 players.”

“It works well for Cousins in both the play-action and dropback passing game. …He would be an upgrade under center for an Atlanta offense that has plenty of young offensive skill talent in Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson.”

Kirk Cousins & K.J. Osborn Rocked Matching Bounty Jackets on Radio Row in Las Vegas

Both Osborn and Cousins came to the interview on the Las Vegas Strip decked out in stylish Bounty letterman jackets. The conversation took place at the Bounty booth on radio row, just minutes away from Allegiant Stadium. The Vikings teammates had a plate of wings in front of them with, of course, plenty of Bounty paper towels.

“You can’t have football without wings, but you really can’t have wings without Bounty,” Cousins said with a smile. “…Napkins are a thing of the past. It’s all about the quilted quicker picker-upper with the Bounty paper towels.”