Vikings’ Kirk Cousins Undergoes Polarizing Surgery Ahead of Free Agency

Recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered in October, Kirk Cousins wants to be as healthy as possible before contract negotiations with the Minnesota Vikings or his potential free agency in March, leading to a polarizing treatment in the Carribean.

On January 6, Cousins landed in Antigua and Barbuda, a twin-island nation roughly 300 miles from Puerto Rico, for a stem cell treatment on his hamstring, according to KARE11. Cousins had an initial surgery in the Twin Cities in November but opted for additional stem cell treatment to bolster his recovery.

The four-time Pro Bowl quarterback approaches a pivotal offseason, coming off a serious injury and hoping for another contract in the NFL in the twilight of his career. He will be 36 years old in August before the start of the 2024 season.

“[My contract] is expiring in March, I don’t know what’s coming, but I know my Achilles needs to be as healthy and strong as possible, as soon as possible,” Cousins told Antigua and Barbuda Broadcasting Services (ABS). “I’m here in Antigua as a way to not necessarily speed up the healing process but just make sure when I do come back that my Achilles is as strong as it can possibly be and that I have a lot more football, American football left in me.”

The Federal Drug Association (FDA) has restricted some stem cell treatments in the United States, and in Cousins’ case, his treatment is not legally approved by the FDA. Dr. Chad Prodromos, a medical director and CEO of the Prodromos Stem Cell Institute in Chicago, recommended Cousins travel to Antigua and Barbuda for the treatment.

“I’ve known Kirk for a while,” Prodromos told KARE11. “The stem cells have the potential to enhance healing. They also have some benefits in enhancing overall health and recovery, which is why a lot of football players use them.”

Prodromos added that the stem cells are from a Colorado facility and they’re safe and FDA-approved.

Beyond the controversy in the medical community over stem cell treatment, Cousins’ devotion to his Christian faith lends itself to some scrutiny with the religious leaders at odds over what types of stem cell research and treatments are permissible.

Kirk Cousins Expected to Garner Lucrative Contract This Spring

Despite still recovering from his injury, Cousins is expected to garner plenty of interest in free agency and sign a lucrative contract.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) listed Cousins as the No. 1 free-agent quarterback this upcoming offseason, projecting the 12th-year veteran to secure a two-year contract worth $60 million guaranteed. Other salary cap analysts could see Cousins garner a multi-year deal worth upwards to $40 million a year.

Before his injury in Week 8, Cousins was on pace to throw for over 5,000 yards and 38 touchdowns and was garnering some All-Pro consideration despite the Vikings’ 1-4 start overshadowing his performance.

Cousins has earned $231.4 million in his NFL career, ranking fourth all-time in on-field earnings, but appears poised to strike the largest annual value contract of his career this offseason.

The larger question: will he sign that deal in Minnesota?

The Sticking Point in Kirk Cousins, Vikings Contract Talks

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has maintained that he would like Cousins back — a sentiment Cousins has echoed since 2021. However, whether Cousins returns for a seventh season in Minnesota depends on how much either side is willing to concede from their needs.

Speaking to local reporters on locker cleanout day, Cousins emphasized that it’s not the amount but the contract structure that is most important to him at this stage in his career. He’ll be looking for guaranteed yearly salaries.

Meanwhile, the new Vikings regime has wanted more flexibility financially that has been restricted by Cousins’ fully guaranteed contracts.

Last offseason, the two sides were close to an extension but the Vikings were unwilling to give Cousins a third guaranteed salary as part of a three-year deal, the Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling reported.

But with another year gone by and Cousins facing his football mortality and fleeting chances at a Super Bowl, time will tell whether the Vikings and Cousins reunite for one last ride.