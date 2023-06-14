Fan Favorite Vikings Pass-Catcher Teases Signing After Team Visit

Former Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph paid his team of 10 years a visit this week and teased the possibility of a potential late summer signing.

At TCO Performance Center in Eagan on June 13, Rudolph posted a photo on Instagram with his son, Henry, teasing that he was playing agent for the 4-year-old.

“I think 4 year olds can take free agency visits right!? Henry liked what he saw from the team today, had a great conversation with [head coach Kevin O’Connell] over lunch and we will evaluate his options as summer progresses,” Rudolph wrote.

Although unofficial, the visit was meaningful for Rudolph, 33, who has begun to contemplate the next step in his career. A one-day contract for Rudolph could be a possibility this year for the former Pro Bowl tight end. There is also a vacancy with Ben Ellefson’s unexpected retirement last month. However, Rudolph has declined offers since he was released from Minnesota in the 2021 offseason.

Rudolph started in 13 games for the New York Giants the following season and caught 26 passes for 257 yards and a touchdown. Last season, Rudolph dressed for nine games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but saw only five targets, three of which he pulled in for 28 yards and a touchdown.

Kyle Rudolph Expressed His Desire to Sign With Vikings in 2022 Offseason

Last June, Rudolph made an appearance on KFAN’s #92Noon radio show, addressing the possibility of playing for the Vikings again with one final objective in mind — winning a Super Bowl.

“Certainly for me, there’s still one thing left to do here and that’s win a championship in Minnesota. Obviously, I would love to have another opportunity to get a crack at it. I talked about being calculated in my next decision,” Rudolph said. “I’ve never won a Super Bowl. I’d love to hoist a Lombardi at some point in my career. I do believe this Vikings team has a chance to do that, and certainly, I would be open to that.”

Rudolph proved prophetic in his confidence in the 2022 Vikings under the new regime that opted to keep the roster intact and make a run with a new culture in the building. Minnesota won 13 games before falling in the first round of the playoffs. However, it was a considerable improvement after a pair of losing seasons in 2020 and 2021.

Rudolph said he declined several offers from teams throughout last spring to keep his family rooted in Minnesota for the summer. He’s likely taking a similar approach and waiting for the right opportunity to sign with a team during training camp.

Kyle Rudolph’s Legacy With Vikings in Minnesota

Whenever Rudolph plans to retire, his name will be cemented in the Vikings franchise.

He is the franchise record holder for most receiving touchdowns (48) by a tight end and ranks fifth among all players. Rudolph is second in career receptions (425) and receiving yards (4,215), behind only Steve Jordan.

Whether Rudolph will sign on for another year in the league or broach retirement remains to be seen. However, he intends to stay rooted in Minnesota.

“Being around town after being gone and the amount of people saying, ‘we wished you were still here,’ just the amount of love myself and my family have gotten from people around the state it’s really opened our eyes to how admired we are by Vikings fans and how much love they’ve showed us for the last decade of our lives here,” Rudolph said on KFAN last summer.