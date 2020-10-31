Vikings’ Kyle Rudolph Opens Up About Trade Rumors

Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph has played the role of team ambassador this week as the tenth-year veteran made several media rounds addressing the state of the team.

Yannick Ngakoue was traded to the Ravens last week during the Vikings’ bye after the former Jaguars Pro Bowl defensive end was acquired back in September when the Vikings expected to compete for a spot atop the NFC North and a potential playoff spot. But after six games, the 1-5 Vikings shipped Ngakoue off to the Ravens and salvaged a few lesser draft picks than the original picks they used to add Ngakoue.

The move shook the Vikings fan base as it appeared to be just a shadow of the storm that could be coming as the franchise will likely need to unload pricey veterans from the roster to get under the salary cap for next season. and said he has “complete faith” in general manager Rick Spielman who will continue to tinker with the Vikings roster in whats’ appearing to be a rebuild.

Rudolph, fifth in franchise history for receptions (435) and receiving touchdowns (48), is arguably the greatest tight end in Vikings history and, yet, he too has question was recently named among several veterans who are on the trade block in Adam Thielen, Harrison Smith, Riley Reiff and Anthony Harris who are on the trade block.

‘I Feel Like I’ve Been on the Trade Block For the Last 3 Years’

Entering Week 8’s border battle with the Packers, Rudolph shared an optimistic outlook on his future in Minnesota with Pro Football Talk.

“I joked around a couple times this week that I feel like I’ve been on the trade block for the last three years and I’m still here in Minnesota,” he said. “I love it here. I hope to finish my career here. But as you know when you’re around this business long enough, it is a business and people have to make decisions. I can’t control that. All that I can control is going out to practice and doing everything I can to prepare myself to play well against the Green Bay Packers.”

Rudolph has perspective as he has seen both sides of a slow start to the season. In 2013, the Vikings started 1-5 and finished the season 3-13, but in 2017, the team started 2-2 and won eight straight games for a playoff berth that led to an appearance in the NFC Championship Game.

“That 1-5 team wasn’t nearly as talented as we are now,” Rudolph told NFL.com. “That’s why I draw more to 2017. We were 2-2 and everyone was writing us off. Then we won eight in a row.”

Rudolph Looking to a Bye Week Turnaround Again

A bye week turnaround may seem improbable unless the Vikings’ inexperience on defense matured years over the bye week.

While Rudolph maintains that the Vikings at times have proven to boast one of the league’s top offenses in several categories, he has accepted that they are what their record reflects every week.

“You are what your record says you are,” Rudolph said. “That’s the business we’re in. It’s about wins and losses. But at the same time, I think we’re much better than a 1-5 football team. Thankfully for us, we had the opportunity over the bye week to evaluate things that we’ve done well.

“Obviously, there are things that we’re doing to cause us to lose football games and we’re able to address those. If we can eliminate those and continue to do the things that we’ve done well over the last month and a half and we’ve got a chance to win football games and see where we’re at,” he added.

