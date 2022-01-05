Vikings Blow Lucrative Game Check on QB That Never Dressed vs. Packers

Kyle Sloter is a name that is held in high regard in Minnesota.

The fourth-year quarterback dazzled Minnesota Vikings fans for two preseasons with impressive showings that made the preseason an entertaining spectacle despite rare glimpses of starting-caliber players.

Sloter never made a final roster with the Vikings and floated around the NFL when Minnesota released him for what seemed to be good in 2019.

But after Sean Mannion landed on the COVID-19 reserve list on December 26, Sloter was brought back for a reunion, signing with the team on December 28. Mannion, coming off the COVID-19 list the same day Kirk Cousins tested positive, tagged in as the Vikings’ starting quarterback for Week 17 after Cousins was ruled out ahead of a road matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

Mike Zimmer took little consideration of starting rookie Kellen Mond or Sloter, who realistically wouldn’t have the playbook mastered in just five days. But there was anticipation that Sloter could miraculously make an appearance on the field for his first regular-season game in the NFL.

That dream was deferred. Sloter was listed as inactive on Sunday and didn’t even dress in the embarrassing 37-10 loss.

Instead, Sloter stood by in street clothes at Lambeau Field and watched Mannion lead an embarrassing offensive performance. The next day, he was released.

However, Sloter did collect a pretty penny for his presence.

The latest Vikings news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Vikings newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Vikings!

Sloter Collects $51K Game Check from Vikings

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reported that Sloter, released on Monday, collected a $51,111 game check despite being inactive on Sunday night.

Sloter, 27, still has yet to dress for a regular-season NFL game, but he has been a sought-after developmental quarterback due to his character.

After going undrafted out of Northern Colorado, Sloter was picked up, then released by the Denver Broncos at the end of the 2017 preseason — a move the Broncos were hoping to add him to the practice squad.

Instead, the Vikings outbid eight other teams and added Sloter off waivers. He shined in the 2018 and 2019 preseason and put together a perfect 158.3 passer rating against the Cardinals last August. After that performance, he led all NFC quarterbacks with a 146.9 passer rating before he entered his first start of the 2019 preseason against the Buffalo Bills.

Sloter completed 16 of 24 passes for 163 yards, a touchdown and an interception against the Bills in his final game with the Vikings. He completed a gaudy 76 percent of his passes for four TDs and one interception in 2019, compiling a 120.0 passer rating and never gave up a sack.

Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content from Skol Nation!

Sloter Bids Vikings Fond Farewell

Tomasson reached out to Sloter following his release on Monday for comment, which was met with only gratitude from the young quarterback, calling Minnesota “home.”

“I’m incredibly thankful for the opportunity to come home and be part of the organization again even if it was just for a short term,” Sloter replied, per Tomasson. “I figured I was in a role to help the team short term when I signed a week ago so I’m leaving with zero hard feelings.”

Sloter added that he hopes he will cross paths with the Vikings again.

“It was great to be on the team again with my best friends. I’m also humbled by the love the fans have shown me upon my return and exit. They are the best fans in the world. Hopefully, my path crosses again with the Vikings in the future,” he texted Tomasson.