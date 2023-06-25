Vikings Recent 1st-Round Pick Named Top NFL Breakout Candidate

The Minnesota Vikings have amassed a stable of young talent over the past two years, though several of those players have barely had a chance to showcase their skills.

Safety Lewis Cine is at the top of that list after suffering a compound fracture to his leg in Week 4 of last season against the New Orleans Saints. The injury cost him the remainder his rookie campaign and required two surgeries to fully repair.

Minnesota selected Cine with the No. 32 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but he appeared in just three games and played only two snaps on defense during those contests, per Pro Football Reference. Cine saw the field for a total of 34 special teams snaps before breaking his leg.

Cine’s rehabilitation appears to be coming along swimmingly based on training videos the safety posted to social media in February, which can be viewed on YouTube courtesy of the Purple FTW! Podcast.

Lewis Cine Primed for Larger Role With Vikings Secondary Under New Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores

That Cine wasn’t ready to jump into a starting role as a rookie, even before he was injured, is mildly concerning. However, NFL defenses are complicated, and players learn in different ways and at different speeds.

Cine has had the entire offseason to study the game in general, as well as to watch tape of opponents and work with head coach Kevin O’Connell’s defensive staff during practice and meeting sessions. The learning curve might reset to a degree with the arrival of Brian Flores as the Vikings’ new defensive coordinator, but that alone doesn’t mean Cine can’t explode onto the scene in a real way during his sophomore season.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report on Sunday, June 25, named Cine a top-eight breakout candidate among second-year players who have been “forgotten” for one reason or another, to one degree or another, after unimpressive rookie campaigns.

“While the second-year man may still be stuck behind Harrison Smith and Camryn Bynum at safety, he should see the field more as a sophomore,” Knox wrote. “He could also have a real opportunity to shine as a rotational player under new defensive coordinator Brian Flores. If Flores is going to use a more aggressive and diversified scheme than predecessor Ed Donatell, Cine could be a huge part of it.”

Lewis Cine Offers Optimistic Outlook Heading into Second NFL Season With Vikings