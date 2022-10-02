Vikings Offer Brutal Update on Lewis Cine After Severe Injury

Minnesota Vikings rookie Lewis Cine was carted off the field at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after suffering a severe leg injury in the first half against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Cine was transported to a London area hospital for further evaluation, according to the NFL Network broadcast.

The Vikings’ first-round pick from last April, Cine was blocking a punt return by Jalen Reagor when he went down at the end of the first quarter. Vikings and Saints players knelt around Cine while the team’s medical staff evaluated the rookie, eventually applying an air cast and carting him off the field.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell provided an update after the 28-25 win over the Saints.

Kevin O’Connell Says Lewis Cine Has Suffered Lower Leg Fracture

In an October 2 postgame press conference, O’Connell revealed that Cine suffered a lower leg fracture and will stay behind in London to have surgery while the team travels back to Minnesota.

Very tough moment for our team. Obviously, a guy from Day 1 has been a personal favorite of mine and done everything we asked him. He was continuing to progress in his rookie year, having a dynamic role for us on [special] teams,” O’Connell said. “He did have a lower leg fracture and we’ve got him the immediate medical care at a local hospital. Everything I have been told, the local care, local folks here have been phenomenal with Lew. He will be having surgery to fix that here. We feel very strongly about the local doctor and the medical team that will stay back with Lew.

Coach O'Connell provides an injury update on Lewis Cine. pic.twitter.com/wmpZ7qmKJk — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 2, 2022

“As soon as he’s able to make the transition back to the Twin Cities we’ll do that. But until then, all we care about is wrapping our arms around him, having support stay here with him, and ultimately what is right for the player and most important everything happens for the betterment of Lew’s health,” O’Connell added.

Adam Thielen offered his support for Cine after the game, hoping for a speedy recovery.

“It didn’t look good on the field, and praying for him,” Thielen said in a postgame press conference. “Another great person. Hopefully, it’s not serious and hopefully, he’s back quickly. Obviously, we love that guy and praying for him.”

Eric Kendricks also expressed his concern for Cine.

Unfortunately, that’s the worst part of the game,” Kendricks said. “He’s been grinding, it’s hard enough as a rookie as it is. He’s showed up, he’s worked hard he’s made an impact for us. He’s made an impact in the locker room. We all love him. You hate to see that happen. Everybody was pretty devasted. We wanted to go out there and get that win for him as well.”

Vikings Safety Core In Good Hands

While Cine’s injury is unfortunate, the rookie safety was fourth on the depth chart through the first month of the season.

Harrison Smith remains the elder statesman of the safety room with 2021 fourth-round pick Cam Bynum starting alongside him. Josh Metellus, a 2020 sixth-round pick, will be the primary backup for the foreseeable future and had a solid performance starting in place of Smith, who was out with a concussion in Week 3.

Practice-squad safety Myles Dorn, undrafted in 2020, will likely see himself elevated to the active roster if Cine misses considerable time.