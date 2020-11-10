Adrian Peterson Has Strong Message for Vikings’ Dalvin Cook

When Dalvin Cook was drafted by the Vikings in 2017, he expected to study under one of the greatest running backs of all time in Adrian Peterson. Unbeknownst to Cook, Peterson had already been released and had moved on

“When I got drafted, I really didn’t know what I was getting myself into,” Cook said after rolling the Detroit Lions for 206 rushing yards and a touchdown in the Vikings’ 34-27 victory on Sunday. “I thought I was gonna be a guy that comes in to play behind Adrian but they drafted me to come play right away and I had to be ready.”

It was the third time Cook and Peterson’s paths crossed on a playing field in their careers — each of which Cook has taken the opportunity to bask in.

“I was just a kid, I didn’t know,” Cook said when he first entered the league. “Just to be playing on the field with Adrian, it’s always a blessing for me to soak that up every time.”

Cook became the first player to rush for 200-plus yards since Peterson did in 2015. Peterson was not shy about giving his successor paise after the game.

Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Skol Nation!

Peterson Watches in Awe on Sunday

Peterson took every opportunity to offer Cook praise whether it was leading up to Sunday’s game, during postgame handshakes and press conferences and even on social media.

“I’ve seen the hard work you’ve been putting in since your rookie year @dalvincook. Shining brighter and brighter each day! Just. Keep. Running,” Peterson tweeted after the game.

Peterson called Cook a “lethal weapon” approaching Sunday’s game and still found a few moments where he was in awe by the 25-year-old running back who leads the NFL with 858 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns after injuries had hampered Cook from becoming a household name so far in his career.

A ridiculous Dalvin Cook play and then Adrian Peterson's reaction to it as it replays on the jumbotron #Vikings #Skol pic.twitter.com/o7cwAG4PTk — Luke Braun (@LukeBraunNFL) November 9, 2020

“Yeah, that makes me feel great. I can’t say enough about him,” Cook said. “If he hear this or if he don’t, I’m just glad that I got a chance to watch him growing up as a young kid and to see that it was something special for me. He don’t know how much he impacted my career as far as a running back.”

“I appreciate him for everything and just for being my big brother. All Day keep doing you man and I appreciate it,” Cook added.

Cook’s 84 points this season also leads the league in scoring — a crown held typically by kickers as the next closest skills player to Cook is Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who’s ranked No. 21 in scoring with 60 points on the season.

Peterson Nearing Barry Sanders’ Rushing Record

Peterson, who is on a single-year deal with the Lions, currently has 350 rushing yards this season, setting his career total to 14,566.

At the halfway point of the season, Peterson is 703 rushing yards away from surpassing Lions legend at No. 4 Barry Sanders on the career rushing yards leaderboard. Peterson is unlikely to surpass Sanders this season at his current pace but could come close as he’s shown he still can break loose.

In Week 1, Peterson rushed for 93 yards on 14 carries against the Chicago Bears and has since been named the Lions’ starting running back over rookie D’Andre Swift.

Peterson, approaching 36-years old in March, may need another half a season to beat Sanders, making for an interesting offseason as the Lions could either renew Peterson’s contract or release the veteran running back who will have to find another suitor in free agency.

RELATED ARTICLES: