Vikings Halt Trade Talks for $76 Million Playmaker Due to Health Concerns

During peak free agency, the Minnesota Vikings considered an offer that would have landed Kansas City Chiefs star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed but backed out due to health concerns, according to a recent report.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney reported on March 29 that the Vikings “considered sending the Chiefs a 2024 fourth-round pick and a 2025 third-round pick in exchange for Sneed, but they discontinued discussion due to his medical history.”

A deal would have required the Vikings to sign Sneed to an extension that would make him the highest-paid cornerback in the league. Sneed was listed on 20 of 22 weekly injury reports in 2023.

Sneed passed his physical with the Tennessee Titans, which finalized his trade to Tennessee for the price of a 2025 third-round pick and a Day 3 pick-swap this year. It was the only deal on the table for Sneed, according to Sweeney.

KSTP’s Vikings beat reporter Darren Wolfson responded to the report, saying although Sneed had a “genuine desire” to play for Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, he never felt the Vikings were “aggressive” in their pursuit of Sneed — likely due to mixed feelings around Sneed’s injury history.

The Titans, comfortable with Sneed’s medical history, signed him to a four-year, $76.4 million extension. A 2020 fourth-round pick, Sneed has been an impact player from the moment he arrived in Kansas City.

Sneed has dealt with knee swelling for the past two seasons but has rarely missed games. He’s started in 54 career games and secured 10 interceptions and 40 passes defensed and played in every Chiefs playoff game the past four seasons, including two Super Bowl victories.

Last season, Sneed held opposing quarterbacks to a 66.0 passer rating, the sixth-best rating among NFL corners last season, per Pro Football Focus.

Vikings Still Looking to Change Cornerback Position in 2024

The Vikings considering a competitive offer for Sneed shows they have the intention to improve at cornerback this season.

The Athletic’s Alec Lewis reported that head coach Kevin O’Connell said Flores hopes to play more man coverage this season. According to The Athletic, Flores’ Miami Dolphins teams played man coverage on 50.5 percent of snaps, the highest rate in the NFL, while last year’s unit played man on only 19.5 percent of snaps. That was largely due to the limitations of the cornerback position.

The signing of Shaquill Griffin to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million shows the Vikings’ intent to bridge that gap from zone to man coverage. However, Griffin was released by the Houston Texans midseason last year. He can only be guaranteed to compete with youngsters Akayleb Evans, Andrew Booth Jr. and Mekhi Blackmon for a starting spot.

Meanwhile, Byron Murphy Jr. is the only cemented starter in the group, who O’Connell hopes to move back to his true position in the slot.

The Vikings would be wise to consider a proven veteran addition who could be an indefensible starter on the outside.

Xavien Howard, Stephon Gilmore Highlight Available Veteran CB Free Agents

When considering Flores’ desire to play more man coverage in 2024, there’s no better candidate than some of his former players like Xavien Howard or Stephon Gilmore.

Howard was released by the Miami Dolphins in February due to cap constraints and openly expressed his willingness to take a pay cut to join a contender. Howard made three consecutive Pro Bowls from 2020 to 2022 and remains a daunting presence that opposing teams are weary of challenging.

Gilmore has a bit more wear at the age of 33 but proved he’s still plenty capable of keeping pace with receivers.

Last season, Gilmore played the most man coverage snaps (266) in the league and ranked 14th in PFF’s man coverage grade on a Dallas Cowboys defense that ranked fifth in yards allowed in 2023.