Vikings Sign Super Bowl Champion Rams Lineman: Report

The Minnesota Vikings are continuing to bolster their defense with the acquisition of Los Angeles Rams defensive end Jonah Williams.

The Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling reported on March 18 that the Vikings signed Williams, who visited the team’s facilities on Monday.

An FCS All-American in 2019 at Weber State, Williams went undrafted in 2020 and worked his way up from the practice squad to becoming a special teams contributor during the Rams’ 2021 Super Bowl run.

He was waived eight games into the season and was poised to sign with the Vikings before he failed his physical. Los Angeles re-signed him to the practice squad a week later.

Williams has since ascended to becoming a starter for Los Angeles, starting in 17 games for the Rams, including their 24-23 loss to the Detroit Lions in the NFC Wild Card round. He posted 49 tackles, four tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 17 pressures, and a 53.7 Pro Football Focus defensive grade.

At 6-foot-5, 275 pounds, Williams is a 3-4 defensive end who can also line up at defensive tackle. Williams played under new Vikings DL coach Marcus Dixon in 2021. He projects as a solid rotational player for Brian Flores’ defensive line and appears to have the inside line for a starting spot after Dean Lowry was released.

Jonah Williams Made History at Weber State

Entering the 2024 season at the age of 29, Williams is older than most NFL players with his four years of experience.

A native of Meridian, Idaho, Williams committed to Weber State in 2013. He spent two years in Brazil as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before starting his college career.

He arrived on-campus in 2015 and played four seasons in Ogden and cemented his name in program history. In 54 career games played, Williams recorded 194 total tackles, 15 sacks — the ninth-most in school history — and 28 career tackles for loss. He also tallied three fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and three blocked kicks.

Williams posted 62 tackles, 7.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss his senior year. He earned All-American honors and was named the Big Sky Conference Defensive MVP — the fifth player in program history to do so. Williams was a piece of the winningest senior class in program history, a group that won three conference titles and made four playoff appearances.

Williams has shown to be a high-character and hard-working player, which the Vikings hope to fill out the roster at this stage of the offseason.

Vikings Defensive Front Fortified Through Free Agency

With ample cap space in future years, the Vikings were spenders in free agency, signing a trio of priority free agents in outside linebackers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel and inside linebacker Blake Cashman.

Despite parting ways with Danielle Hunter, the Vikings could be positioned to have a better pass rush with the additions made on the edges.

The Vikings also re-signed defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard, who should maintain his starting spot alongside nose tackle Harrison Phillips. Williams figures to take the final starting spot on the defensive front but must contend with 2023 fourth-round pick Jaquelin Roy and free-agent signee Jerry Tillery. A committee of proven, yet unspectacular defensive tackles may also be what the Vikings settle on.

A dominant interior defensive lineman would be a good use of one of the Vikings’ first-round picks, but a trade-up that would require both picks is the most likely scenario to play out on draft day.