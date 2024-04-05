Vikings’ Efforts to Land Elite QB Hindered by Agent, Insider Says

The Minnesota Vikings missed connecting with LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels at his pro day, likely in hopes of gleaming more insight in a private workout with the consensus top-three pick.

Unfortunately, the Vikings have faced some pushback from Daniels’ representation.

KSTP’s Darren Wolfson reported on April 4 that the Vikings have faced difficulties scheduling a private meeting with Daniels due to his representation’s skepticism that the Vikings can move into the top three picks to draft him.

“Let me make this clear: the Vikings want to connect with Jayden Daniels.” Wolfson said on an April 4 airing of SKOR North’s “Mackey and Judd” podcast before explaining Daniels’ perspective. “This would be more the Jayden Daniels camp [saying]: ‘We think our client is going No. 2 to Washington or his floor is No. 3. We really don’t think New England is going to move off of No. 3. Why have him do all these meetings it’s already been a lengthy pre-draft process, let’s not overload him let’s have him focus on Washington, focus on New England. Do we need him to focus on the Vikings?’ ”

The Vikings have taken an unconventional approach to scouting this year’s quarterback class with Kevin O’Connell not attending pro days and instead spending significant time with prospects in private meetings.

But three weeks before the draft, O’Connell has not seen Daniels throw in person (he did not work out at the combine) and may not if the Vikings cannot prove they can maneuver to the top of the draft board.

“That’s what the Vikings are trying to sell the Daniels camp on: ‘Yes, we are heavily interested. There is a scenario where we could land him. We want to do as much homework on him as possible,’ ” Wolfson said. “That’s where the dialogue continues, but make no mistake, the Vikings hope to connect with Daniels.”

Vikings’ Trade-Up Troubles With Patriots Are a Concern for Daniels

When considering the Vikings’ options of trading up, the No. 2 spot held by the Washington Commanders has not been a realistic prospect.

Instead, the Vikings have targeted the New England Patriots with the No. 3 pick, floating the idea of a trade going back to the Senior Bowl in February, according to Wolfson.

However, the Patriots have yet to move off of their spot and have sent a large scouting presence at every first-round quarterback prospect’s pro days.

The Athletic’s Chad Gradd reported that the Patriots’ “plan remains to select a QB in the draft (and likely with the No. 3 pick)” in an April 5 article.

However, the Patriots could also be trying to convince the Vikings they’re not desperate to trade down in an attempt to drive up the price in an eventual deal.

Giants Could Intercept Top QB From Vikings

Among three teams with multiple first-round picks this year, the Vikings have the means of making arguably the most valuable trade package to move up inside the top five picks.

However, if a team in that range doesn’t have the appetite to move back to No. 11, the New York Giants could have some leverage. The Giants have the No. 6 overall pick and may only need to offer a Day 2 pick to jump a couple of spots.

There’s already some whisperings a Giants trade could be in play with the Patriots.

“One league source said he believes that if Maye somehow gets past the Washington Commanders at No. 2 — which is far from a certainty — the Giants would consider making an aggressive offer to the New England Patriots to move up from No. 6 to No. 3 to draft him,” Fox Sports NFC East reporter Ralph Vacchiano reported on April 5.

The Patriots are positioned to have to weigh the Giants’ aggressive offer against the Vikings, who could offer the No. 11, No. 23 and a 2025 first-round pick.