Saints Pro Bowler Sends Threat to Vikings’ Justin Jefferson

Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson had a little too much fun on social media following the team’s nailbiting 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Jefferson posted a photo of the aftermath of his 39-yard fourth-quarter catch that was the dagger in his dominating performance against Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Not only did it cap a 10-catch, 147-yard performance for Jefferson, but it also moved the Vikings in range for a game-winning field goal.

In the same Instagram post, Jefferson posted Allen Iverson’s famous stepover photo Tyron Lue, with the caption: “Ain’t no question, im the answer!” The post went viral, receiving over 300,000 likes and commentary from some of the biggest names in sports.

But beneath the fanfare was a brooding Lattimore, who reactivated his Instagram to send Jefferson a message.

Justin Jefferson on IG: pic.twitter.com/tsWuLKZvtS — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) October 3, 2022

Saints’ Marshon Lattimore Sends Threat to Vikings’ Justin Jefferson

On October 7, several days after Jefferson made the post, a comment appeared on the post by Lattimore, reading: “I’m a catch u lil n****,” NFL reporter Dov Kleiman reported.

Speaking of social media fights.#Saints Marshon Lattimore vs #Vikings Justin Jefferson pic.twitter.com/NYwSedk1FP — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 7, 2022

Jefferson drew Lattimore for the majority of last week’s game, catching seven of his 10 receptions for 93 yards while one-on-one with the Saints’ No. 1 corner.

“Lattimore pretty much followed me the whole game, pretty much was a one-on-one battle the majority of the game,” Jefferson said in an October 3 postgame press conference. “I was telling [Minnesota coach Kevin O’Connell] the whole game we should throw it up, give me a chance to go up and make a big play.”

While the two stars have only played two games against each other, it’s becoming a brewing rivalry between two teams that have had plenty of bad blood in the past. Lattimore is known for his feuds with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans, who was recently suspended for tackling Lattimore after the whistle this season.

This also wasn’t the first time Lattimore’s taken a shot at Jefferson.

Marshon Lattimore Mocked Justin Jefferson In Vikings’ Rookie Year

Playing the Saints on Christmas Day his rookie year, Jefferson came up from a play hampered by an injury. Lattimore, on the coverage, mocked Jefferson by hitting the Vikings star’s “Griddy” dance while he was being walked off the field, Star Tribune columnist Jim Souhan reported in 2020.

Lattimore just mimicked Jefferson's “Gritty'' dance as Jefferson was being walked off the field with an injury. — Jim Souhan (@SouhanStrib) December 26, 2020

Lattimore went on the defense of Souhan’s general observation. He took to Twitter to call out Souhan, saying Jefferson was just dealing with a cramp.

“Shut up lame he caught a cramp #SaintsWin,” Lattimore tweeted after the Saints’ 52-33 win.

Shut up lame he caught a cramp #SaintsWin https://t.co/hfpQhXX57v — Shon (@shonrp2) December 26, 2020

Souhan elaborated on his original tweet, saying: “Usually don’t care much about receiver-DB taunting, but the Saints pushing Thielen down after a TD and taunting Jefferson after an injury seems less than classy.”

In both matchups so far in their careers, there has been no lack of jawing after the play between the two NFL stars.

Lattimore, a four-time Pro Bowl corner, will be a force for years to come. The same goes for Jefferson, who is on a mission to prove himself as the league’s best wide receiver.

Few receivers have gotten the better of Lattimore since last season, which could be reason for the Saints star’s retaliation.

Dating back to the beginning of 2021, no WR has caught more than three passes in a game against Lattimore,” The Athletic’s Alec Lewis tweeted.

Justin Jefferson against Marshon Lattimore yesterday: 7 catches, 93 yards. Dating back to the beginning of 2021, no WR has caught more than three passes in a game against Lattimore. (h/t @PFF) — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) October 3, 2022

All things considered, Jefferson should be on his guard the next time the Saints and the Vikings meet.