Vikings Spotted Keeping Tabs on Top QB Prospect Amid Trade Rumors

Rumors about the Minnesota Vikings’ interest in trading up into the top of the 2024 draft have only picked up following Kirk Cousins’ departure in free agency for the Atlanta Falcons.

That trend is likely to continue, especially when representatives from the organization are seen attending the pro days of the top quarterback prospects in the class. That was the case for Quarterbacks Coach Josh McCown for the Vikings.

He was spotted at the presumed No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams’ exhibition.

Photos emerged of McCown near current analyst (and former USC quarterback) Mark Sanchez and standing alone ahead of the workout.

Minnesota Vikings quarterbacks coach Josh McCown in attendance here at USC pro day. Players on the field getting warmed up. pic.twitter.com/m19saCWqLm — Eric Williams (@eric_d_williams) March 20, 2024

There may have been other Vikings reps in attendance, and they may have been there to get eyes on other prospects, such as running back Marshawn Lloyd.

McCown’s presence is still notable given his role and potential impact on the Vikings’ decision.

This is not the first time the Vikings have shown an interest in Williams despite their first pick of the draft not coming until No. 11 overall. They also met with him at the combine, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on February 28, before the planned encounter.

The Vikings were but one of eight teams the former Trojans QB met with at the combine.

They hold the second-latest pick in the first round among that group. And they have newfound ammunition with an additional first-rounder from the Houston Texans to try moving up via trade to get their guy, whomever it may be.

Jordan Addison: Caleb Williams on Vikings Would Be ‘Scary’

Williams has support on the Vikings in the form of 2022 first-round pick and former USC teammate Jordan Addison.

“I don’t even gotta say too much. I think people got an idea with Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson,” Addison said on February 8 to “The Viking Age” podcast host Adam Patrick, who pitched the idea.

“It’d be scary.”

Of course, the Vikings’ chances of getting into position to land Williams would seem infinitesimal. The division rival Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 overall pick. Chicago telegraphed their draft plans to at least select a quarterback, trading Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Williams acknowledged at his pro day that “a lot can change” between now and the draft.

Still, all signs continue to point to the Bears selecting Williams with the first overall pick on Day 1 of the draft on April 25.

Even if the Vikings don’t land Williams, there is still a sense that they won’t sit idly by with this quarterback class. They also have strong connections to presumed No. 2 quarterback Drake Maye. McCown coached in high school and The Athletic’s Alex Lewis says they “adore”.

Maye’s pro day is set for March 28.

That gives the Vikings and other prospective teams time to gather more information. At any rate, there is a strong outside belief the Vikings will make a trade for a quarterback.

Insider Expects Vikings to Make Trade Up to Draft QB

“The Vikings are definitely interested in making more moves,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on the “Pat McAfee Show” on March 18.

“I think it’s hard to do that in advance until you see how the board is falling and how the quarterbacks are coming off the board. But there’s no doubt that the Minnesota Vikings are interested in a quarterback. There’s no doubt that they are interested in trying to move up again.”

The Vikings’ other options include J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix, and Michael Penix Jr.

Veteran Sam Darnold is set to enter the 2024 season as the starter. He signed a one-year, $10 million contract in free agency.