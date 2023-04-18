Vikings Trade Partner Preparing to Poach 4-Time Pro Bowler, Insider Says

Despite the Minnesota Vikings failing to strike a deal in trade talks with the Miami Dolphins earlier in the offseason, Dalvin Cook could still land in Miami — while the Vikings get nothing in return.

The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, who previously reported that the Dolphins had discussed a trade for Cook in March, wrote on April 18 that Miami intends to inquire about Cook if he is released.

“According to a source, the Dolphins are expected to inquire about Cook if he’s released. And though Cook would be fine staying with Minnesota, the Dolphins would be among the teams of interest to him if he’s released,” Jackson wrote. “The Dolphins and Vikings already have discussed a trade for Cook this offseason, but the trade did not happen in part because the sides could not agree on the draft pick compensation that would go to Minnesota, according to a source.”

The Vikings have been non-committal about whether Cook will remain on the team after re-signing backup running back Alexander Mattison to a two-year, $7 million deal in March. The signing signaled a pivot away from Cook, who is due $14.1 million this season on his current contract.

“I’m told all options are on the table here and that [Cook] could be released closer to the draft if things don’t work out,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported.

Vikings GM Addresses Dalvin Cook’s Future

In a media conference last week, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah addressed the question of whether Cook will be on the roster next season, saying “Again, conversations are always ongoing with [Cook]. We’re trying to be solutions-oriented and always trying to put the roster together within our constraints, and we’ll continue those conversations.”

Those constraints aren’t helped by Cook’s current five-year, $63 million deal that was backloaded with hefty cap hits of over $14 million a season, which rank in the top five at his position. The Vikings have the least amount of cap space in the league ($1.3 million) and still need to sign their rookie class and extend Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson this offseason.

The analytics suggest Cook has dropped off significantly at the age of 28 last season.

However, he did show he still has an explosive streak several times last season. Cook clinched a win over the Dolphins with a 53-yard touchdown run and also kickstarted Minnesota’s dramatic comeback over the Buffalo Bills with an 81-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Dalvin Cook’s Agent Aggressive in Upselling Cook

While Cook has remained silent on a potential contract dispute with the Vikings, his agent has not.

During an appearance on the “Caps Off Podcast” on April 14, Cook’s agent, Zac Hiller, said Cook has Hall of Fame credentials and that the Vikings’ “mediocrity” and a shoulder injury suffered in 2019 have held him back.

Zach Hiller, who is Dalvin Cook’s agent, talks about the rumors that have been swirling around about his clients future with the team. Doesn’t sound like he will be with the #Vikings next season to me. What do you think? 🎥: Caps Off Podcast pic.twitter.com/MJFfJFHdUd — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) April 14, 2023

“People are starting to realize that Dalvin … has Hall of Fame numbers, but he’s been in Minnesota and they’ve been mediocre,” Hiller said. “He actually has incredible statistics but also he’s been playing with one shoulder.”

Cook’s 82.1 yards per game in his career ranks 12th all-time since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970.

However, his efficiency as a runner ranked in the bottom tier of the league last year. Cook led the NFL with 62 rushes of zero or negative yards, nearly a quarter of his total carries, per ESPN. According to Pro Football Focus, Cook left plenty of meat on the bone, gaining 200 yards fewer than an average running back in the league on his opportunities — the most of any starting running back.

Hiller attributed Cook’s struggles to Kevin O’Connell’s play-calling, O’Connell noted the Vikings’ lack of success running on first and second downs while speaking to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“It comes down to efficiency,” O’Connell said. “The home runs and long [runs] are great, but as a play caller, I’d love to be second-and-5. If you tell me I’m second-and-5…we’re in a position to do a lot of different things regardless of field position, score of the game and personnel groupings.”