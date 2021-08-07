Vikings’ Mike Zimmer Frustrated With 1st-Round Rookie After ‘Nagging’ Comment

Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is already frustrated with first-round pick Christian Darrisaw.

Selected No. 23 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Darrisaw was penned as the team’s starting left tackle of the future. For Darrisaw to do that, he needs to start practicing.

Darrisaw has been ailed by a groin injury throughout the spring and missed the first week of training camp.

When asked about Darrisaw’s availability and readiness for Week 1, Zimmer let out a deep sigh before answering.

“That’s a tough one. I don’t know. He’s one step forward, two steps back (in Darrisaw’s recovery),” Zimmer said. “Hard to get it done when you’re not out there…It’s just nagging all the time.”

Vikings Overlooked Groin Injury When Drafting Darrisaw

Darrisaw was believed to be fully healthy at the NFL Combine after playing through a groin injury late in the 2020 season. He had surgery to repair a core muscle injury in January, per Ian Rapoport back in April.

It’s August and Darrisaw still appears to be ailed by the groin issue, however, it hasn’t stopped him from learning the playbook. He is hopeful he’ll participate in Saturday practice at U.S. Bank Stadium and be starting by Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“That’s definitely (a goal),” he said, per the Pioneer Press. “Everybody’s goal out here is to come out here and start. We all want to be starters. You just got to take it a day at a time. Don’t look too far ahead.

“It felt amazing just being out with my boys,” he added following his first fully padded practice. “It kind of hurt me hard just being out there watching them, but finally being out here, it feels great.”

Starting Left Guard Emerging — and It’s Not Wyatt Davis

Third-round pick Wyatt Davis seemed to be the favorite to take over as the team’s starting left guard after 2020 second-round pick Ezra Cleveland moved to the right guard spot this offseason.

Davis, who also didn’t participate in the early goings of training camp, was a full participant this week and flashed signs of promise.

However, it’s been 2019 sixth-rounder Oli Udoh, who moved from tackle to guard this season, who has stolen the show at guard during training camp.

Udoh has been a raw prospect of size and speed, standing 6-foot-6 and running a 5.05-second 40-yard dash at the combine — which ranks 90th percentile among offensive linemen.

In the 2019 season finale, Udoh lined up against Chicago Bears edge rusher Kahlil Mack and handled the All-Pro pass-rusher well, posting a 79.7 pass-blocking grade and a 63.7 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.

He appears to be turning a corner at guard as well this offseason and if he continues to impress, he could be a starter in Week 1.

“Honestly, just because of the physical abilities God gave me,” Udoh said in a press conference last week. “I’m 6-foot-6, long arms, kind of quick. If you can put that in a compact area, you got a pretty good guard and I guess that’s what they saw in me looking forward.

“The space, everything is a lot tighter (compared to tackle). You’re probably going to want to punch a lot sooner than you think. You’re moving some big guys like Dalvin (Tomlinson) out there. He’s as much as I weigh, except he’s compact. So a lot of torquing and physicality that goes into that position.”