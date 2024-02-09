Cowboys Hire Former Vikings Head Coach as New Defensive Coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys took a trip down memory lane on Thursday, February 8, hiring former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer to run their defense for a second time in his NFL career.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network first reported the news via social media on Thursday night.

“The #Cowboys are expected to hire Mike Zimmer as their defensive coordinator, per sources,” Pelissero wrote. “Zimmer, 67, is the third-winningest coach in #Vikings history and long respected for his defensive prowess. A big hire for Dallas, where Zimmer previously coached from 1994-2006.”

Zimmer takes over for former Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who left Dallas following the team’s disappointing playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers in January to assume the head coaching position with the Washington Commanders.

