Vikings’ Mike Zimmer Could Face Change With Loss to Steelers, Insider Says

The stakes are high for the Minnesota Vikings entering a primetime Thursday Night Football matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A win revitalizes the team’s playoff aspirations for another week, and a loss would be devasting in many ways.

A loss on Thursday would be the third straight loss for the underachieving Vikings, who are coming off an embarrassing loss to the formerly winless Detroit Lions just four days ago.

A loss on Thursday would also effectively cut Minnesota’s already improbably chances of a playoff appearance (28%) to a mere 13%, per FiveThirtyEight.

A loss on Thursday may be enough for Vikings ownership to take action.

After speaking with several teams throughout the past year, CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora chose to lead with the Vikings in a recent article that highlights teams that could make a coaching change soon.

He also recommended who could take over as interim coach.

Postseason Expectations on the Line

With the Vikings nearing probable elimination from the NFC Wild Card chase, La Canfora raised concerns that Minnesota may be ready to move on from Zimmer if the Vikings lose on Thursday.

La Canfora reported previously that the Wilf family has emphasized making a footprint in the playoffs to “fend off major changes” after seriously considering a coaching change in 2019.

Here’s what La Canfora wrote with the pivotal Steelers matchup ahead:

Mike Zimmer had a mandate to make noise in the playoffs this season, with ownership doubling down on his roster and spending big again to keep pricey veterans in place. His defense continues to slide, Zimmer continues to wear out players and coaches with his caustic manner, and losing to the winless Lions – allowing a long TD drive in the waning seconds – is going to be nearly impossible to overcome. At 5-7, it’s statistically possible to get to the postseason in a weak NFC and make something happen in January… but it’s also possible a loss Thursday night prompts an in-season change.

Minnesota’s Week 15 matchup falls on Monday, December 20, against the Chicago Bears, giving the Vikings added time to prepare — be it with or without Zimmer.

Old Friend Returns as Interim Head Coach?

La Canfora, offering a personal opinion, suggested the Vikings should hire former offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak as the interim head coach.

“If I was Minnesota and I went that route, I’d throw a Hail Mary to Gary Kubiak, who technically retired but is assisting his son, Klint, the Vikings’ offensive coordinator, to be interim head coach and see what happens,” La Canfora wrote. “He has oodles of head coaching experience and was with the Vikings the past two years. They’re running his offense for goodness sake. Maybe he could salvage something.”

Unfortunately, there may be little to salvage in the 2021-22 season with a loss on Thursday. Minnesota should seek external candidates for the coaching position beyond this season.

However, Gary Kubiak may be willing to come out of retirement for the final four games of the regular season.