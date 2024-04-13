Former Vikings QB Signs Contract With NFC Rival in Free Agency

The Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback quandary is a major talking point in NFL circles with the draft less than two weeks away. But a pair of former Vikings quarterbacks have made waves in free agency.

Former starting quarterback Kirk Cousins’ defection to the Atlanta Falcons is under investigation by the NFL for potential tampering violations.

His former teammate and fellow passer Kellen Mond has also found a new home in the NFC.

“New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has agreed to terms with quarterback Kellen Mond,” reads the official release from the team on April 12.

The Vikings originally selected Mond out of Texas A&M in the third round of the 2021 draft with the No. 66 overall pick.

Kellen Mond to Terique Owens at 49ers local pro day pic.twitter.com/vlQWtW1prt — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) April 10, 2024

Mond also threw at A&M’s pro day with Saints personnel in attendance.

“Just [wanted to] get in front of more scouts and get in front of different eyes and just obviously try to continue my journey in the NFL,” Mond told reporters on March 19. “I think one beneficial thing from being with multiple teams being able to learn different offenses [is], obviously, being with multiple quarterbacks from Kirk Cousins, Jacoby Brissett, Deshaun [Watson], and Gardner Minshew last in Indy.

“Probably the worst thing going to different teams and stuff [is] not being able to have any stability.”

Mond hopes to find that stability with the Saints. He is already familiar with the coaching staff.

“I’ve been with [Offensive Coordinator Klint Kubiak] and [Quarterbacks Coach] Andrew Janocko in the past before,” Mond said during his introductory press conference on April 12. “Two really experienced guys in the NFL.

“I did speak to Klint probably once or twice before I was drafted to Minnesota. I would probably say with him being the offensive coordinator and then [former Head Coach Mike] Zimmer being a defensive guy I would probably assume that he had a pretty big role and wanted to draft me in Minnesota.

Mond said he was fortunate to be drafted by the Vikings and learned “a lot” under Kubiak and Janocko.

He also believes the change to the current regime contributed to his exit in Minnesota.

Kellen Mond on 4th NFL Team After Inking Deal With Saints in Free Agency

Mond has bounced between the Cleveland Browns active roster, their practice squad, and waivers last season and into the 2023 offseason before landing with the Colts practice squad this past season.

He joins a Saints QB room that includes Derek Carr, Nathan Peterman, and Jake Haener.

The Saints introduced Mond alongside Peterman’s former teammate on the Chicago Bears, wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown.

Drafted amid some modest fanfare as a developmental prospect behind Cousins, Mond has not translated his tools to the field. Standing 6-foot-3 with a good arm and mobility, he has struggled with decision-making and accuracy.

He has completed two of three passes for five yards, all coming with the Vikings as a rookie.

Mond completed 56.3% of his passes for 1,003 yards, five touchdowns, and five interceptions across three preseasons.

Kellen Mond Could Get Chance to Prove Former Vikings HC Wrong

Asked if he would turn to a rookie Mond in light of injuries ahead of him at the tail end of the 2021 season, Zimmer – who is now the defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys – offered a blunt answer.

“Not particularly,” Zimmer told reporters in January 2022. “I see him in practice every day.”

Ownership fired Zimmer and General Manager Rick Spielman just over one week later. The Vikings released Mond to free agency in August 2022.

If Mond sticks, he could get a chance to prove his former coach wrong. The Saints will travel to face the Cowboys at some point during the 2024 season. Interestingly enough, the Saints will also face the Green Bay Packers while the Cowboys will face the Detroit Lions.

The Vikings won’t face either team, though they will host Cousins and the Falcons.