Vikings’ Ideal Draft Trade Partner Changes Course, Insider Reveals

The New England Patriots have postured throughout the pre-draft process that it would take a “Godfather” type offer for the Minnesota Vikings to convince them to trade down.

However, a week before the draft, the Patriots have shown a sign of moving off the No. 3 pick.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer gauged New England’s appetite to trade down following the Patriots’ newfound interest in Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who is projected to be selected late in the first round.

According to Christopher Price of The Boston Globe, New England invited Penix for an official workout and dinner this week. Penix’s visit followed top-30 visits from Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy, which raised some suspicion from Breer.

“That might indicate that the New England Patriots are a little more seriously considering a trade down that would take them out of range to have a chance at those three—and, to be sure, the sort of trade-down-then-up scenario that Arizona pulled off last year has been a discussion point,” Breer wrote in an April 17 mailbag segment.

Vikings Considered a Trade-Up Candidate for Drake Maye

Approaching the draft, NFL front offices are entertaining all possibilities that could unfold.

While the Chicago Bears’ selection of Caleb Williams No. 1 overall is all but a formality at this stage of the pre-draft process, what the Washington Commanders do at No. 2 will spark how the rest of the top-five picks unfold.

The Patriots could be less inclined to take just any quarterback with such a valuable pick given their lack of offensive talent and a defensive-minded head coach. If the Commanders take their guy, New England may finally pick up the phone and pick up additional first-round capital they could use to bolster their roster and still land Penix.

“Could it be the harbinger of a trade down with the Vikings, and the selection of the Washington star at pick No. 11 or 23? Sure,” Breer said of the Patriots’ interest in Penix. “It also could simply be preparation for the potential that Minnesota winds up blowing the Patriots away.”

Breer added that Maye is likely the quarterback prospect Minnesota would extend the most draft capital for in moving up to the third pick — aligning with ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who said Maye is the Vikings’ “preference.”

Patriots Insider Reveals Why New England Would Trade Down

The Patriots are the Vikings’ ideal trade partner considering Minnesota could have their pick between the No. 3 and No. 4 quarterback prospects in this year’s draft — which prompted the Star Tribune’s Michael Rand to take the temperature of the trade prospects with New England.

Rand spoke with Tom Curran, who covers the Patriots for NBC Sports Boston, on the Star Tribune’s Wednesday’s “Daily Delivery” podcast and came away with two vital takeaways on a potential deal being done on draft night.

First, the Patriots could be inclined to trade down due to a 4-13 season last year. They also made few improvements to the offense and saw Mac Jones fizzle out due to a lack of offensive infrastructure.

Jones made the Pro Bowl his rookie year but declined due to a lack of offensive investment in the roster.

“They brought it on themselves,” Curran said. “That’s part of the reason Bill Belichick is visiting colleges right now.”

The second takeaway from Curran is that New England’s intentions of picking a quarterback at No. 3 are unclear still. He said it feels like “a coin flip” between McCarthy and Maye.

While the Patriots’ interest in Maye is concerning, there’s also the possibility the Patriots like McCarthy, allowing the Vikings to land Maye for a lesser trade package for the No. 4 or No. 5 picks.