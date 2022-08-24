NFC Rival Poaches Vikings CB Ahead of Pivotal Matchup

The Minnesota Vikings‘ biggest surprise from Tuesday’s 80-man roster cutdown deadline was Minnesota waiving cornerback Harrison Hand.

Hand, a 2020 fifth-round pick, was beaten out by a pair of rookie cornerbacks this summer in second-round pick Andrew Booth Jr. and fifth-rounder Akayleb Evans. However, he was considered a bubble candidate for the 53-man roster or practice squad come August 30 with veterans Parry Nickerson and Nate Hairston also in the mix.

“The #Vikings waiving CB Harrison Hand today is a bit of a surprise since he’s been with the team the last two years,” Pioneer Press reporter Chris Tomasson tweeted on August 23 after Hand was waived. “Would have been less of surprise if he were to be cut next Tuesday (August 30).”

Despite Hand not making it through the entirety of Vikings training camp, he is a raw prospect who has elite range in coverage that NFL teams value so much he didn’t clear waiver the following day.

Giants Poach Hand Off Waivers

The New York Giants picked up Hand off waivers on August 24. sending the Temple product to the Empire State ahead of a pivotal matchup with Minnesota later this season.

“Told #Giants claim former #Vikings CB Harrison Hand,” KSTP’s Darren Wolfson reported. “MN had interest in re-signing if he cleared [waivers].”

The Giants and Vikings meet in a Week 16 matchup on Christmas Eve at home that will set the tone for a pair of road divisional matchups to close the season. Minnesota faces the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 17, followed by a season finale against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

The outcome of the Giants game will have heavy sway on the Vikings’ chances of making the postseason.

And Hand could play a factor in that game if the third-year corner takes the next step forward in his career.

“The former Temple Owl and Baylor Bear cornerback has inside-outside versatility with insane 96th and 94th percentile broad and vertical jump scores,” Big Blue View’s Nick Falato wrote on August 23. “I thought Hand was a solid value early on Day 3 in the 2020 NFL Draft…The 23-year-old has talent; he’s dealt with some hamstring issues throughout his career, but the Cherry Hill, N.J. native has enough tools and versatility to compete for a roster spot.”

Hand played in 14 games his rookie season, making one start, and tallied three passes defended and an interception. He took a step back in the 2021 season with the Vikings introducing veteran additions in Patrick Peterson, Bashaud Breeland and Mackensie Alexander.

Mike Zimmer showed a preference for veterans in his system that season, relegating Hand and fellow 2020 draftee Cameron Dantzler, who was the team’s best cornerback by Pro Football Focus metrics.

Hand’s Departure a Positive for Rookie CBs

The Vikings’ decision to part ways with Hand is a positive sign for the incoming rookies who the new regime hopes to see become pedestals to their secondary under defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.

Booth and Evans have impressed in training camp and the preseason, while Hairston, previously on the Denver Broncos with Donatell, likely had an edge with the new coaching staff.

However, Minnesota doesn’t seem to have many true slot cornerbacks behind starter Chandon Sullivan.

Oddly enough, Hand’s closest NFL comparison is Sullivan — due to both players’ elite broad jump and vertical jump testing scores at the combine.

Hairston figures to be the backup slot if Minnesota sees Evans or Booth as outside corners.