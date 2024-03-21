Vikings Sign Edge Rusher Who Was a Menace to Aaron Rodgers

The Minnesota Vikings signed former New York Giants outside linebacker Jihad Ward, whose John Randle-like energy and antics toward Aaron Rodgers last year should be a treat for fans.

During HBO’s “Hard Knocks” last year that followed Rodgers in his first offseason with the New York Jets, Ward was captured giving Rodgers a bump after a throw during a preseason game, which sent Rodgers into a fit of anger.

Ward later explained that he gave Rodgers a love tap in response to Rodgers cracking a joke over a blindside block by Randall Cobb on a Giants defender on a previous play.

#Giants LB Jihad Ward, who was the subject of the viral Hard Knocks clip with Aaron Rodgers, says that the reason it all started is Rodgers and the rest of the #Jets laughed off a "dirty hit" by Randall Cobb Said it was "sucker stuff" (@Connor_J_Hughes)pic.twitter.com/5xJpRpeTQg https://t.co/TsCzFegd1Q — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 30, 2023

The Vikings signed Ward on March 20, marking the seventh team he’s joined since coming out of Illinois as a second-round pick in 2016. He is a known personality in the league as an NFL journeyman, but not only for antagonizing opposing quarterbacks but his presence in the locker room as well.

Jihad Ward’s Energy Has Brought Him Staying Power in the NFL

Described as “loud,” “obnoxious” and adored by his teammates, Ward won over the Giants locker room when he arrived in New York in 2022.

At 6-foot-5 and nearly 300 pounds, Ward handled Derrick Henry in the Giants’ season-opening win against the Tennessee Titans two years ago, helping hold Henry to 82 yards on 21 carries.

“He’s just got so much energy and passion,” Giants outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins said in 2022, per The Athletic. “He’s so dedicated to playing great run defense, and in a game like that, that was priority No. 1. We knew going in, we had to stop Derrick Henry. That’s the perfect guy for it. He’s done it before. And he really stepped up and did it again.”

A Wink Martindale loyalist, Ward spent two years with the Baltimore Ravens where Martindale orchestrated top-10 defenses perennially before joining the Giants. Ward was right behind him.

“He’s a physical, tough guy that is the character of what you’re looking for as a defensive player,” Martindale said in 2022. “He sets the pace, especially in the run game on setting the edges, and he took it personal that game, and that’s what has made him who he is. And wherever I’m at, I hope I have Jihad Ward with me.”

In thepast two seasons, Ward started 21 games and played all 36 possible games, including the postseason. The edge defender racked up 8.0 sacks and 13 tackles for a loss over his tenure, impacting the game with four pass defenses, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Jihad Ward’s Role With the Vikings

Ward is proven to shine in a situational role like stopping a power-running offense like Tennessee. He doesn’t wear down with his size.

However, he hasn’t been productive as a pass-rusher with below 10% pressure rates across his career.

Ward ideally slots in as an interior pass rusher and situational run defender on the edge.

The Vikings outside linebacker room welcomes Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel who are speedier, finesse outside linebackers who fit the versatile role Brian Flores asks of the position.

However, Ward with his size and strength can contribute on the field when the situation is right and is a welcomed leader in the locker room with the vacuum of leadership that’s left in Jordan Hicks and Danielle Hunter.