Vikings Send Strong Message to NFL on Draft Day Trade for QB

With murmurs that the New York Giants could become players in pursuing a top-four quarterback in this year’s draft, the Minnesota Vikings have upped the ante.

ESPN’s Giants beat reporter Jordan Raanan reported on April 7 that “it seems more likely by the day that four of the top five picks end up being quarterbacks, especially with the Minnesota Vikings — who own the No. 11 pick — having made it clear in league circles that they are serious about landing one of the top quarterbacks.”

The Giants have shown significant interest in LSU’s Jayden Daniels, Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy and North Carolina’s Drake Maye, which could warrant New York attempting to trade up from the No. 6 spot in the draft if their choice quarterback falls past the Washington Commanders with the No. 2 pick.

The New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals, No. 3 and No. 4 in the first round, respectively, are candidates who could be willing to trade back to a team eager to take the third or fourth quarterbacks in this year’s draft class.

The Vikings, who hold the No. 11 pick after a 7-10 season, acquired the No. 23 pick in a trade with the Houston Texans — positioning themselves to offer the most lucrative trade package that would include two first-round picks in this year’s draft.

However, if Arizona or New England doesn’t have the appetite to trade back outside the top 10 in this year’s draft, the Giants’ offer could be more enticing.

New York will have to overpay — likely the cost of a future first-round pick to swap spots. It could be argued that if the Vikings offer both their 2024 firsts and a future first-round pick their trade partner could trade back into the top 10 — rendering the Giants’ advantage obsolete.

The only certainty is that the Vikings are not folding on their desire to trade up.

Vikings Split Interest in Drake Maye, JJ McCarthy

While the Vikings are keeping all options on the table for their choice of quarterback in the draft, Maye and McCarthy have emerged as frontrunners for Minnesota.

Pioneer Press columnist Charley Walters wrote on April 7 that the Vikings would be willing to trade up for either quarterback.

“Minimally, the Vikings probably need to shoot up to No. 4 in the draft to get either of QBs Drake Maye of North Carolina or J.J. McCarthy of Michigan. It’s likely the Vikings would take either,” Walters wrote. “To get to No. 3 to take Maye or No. 4 to take McCarthy, the Vikings, besides Nos. 11 and 23, might also have to give up their first-round pick in 2025. For a team that’s expected to finish last in its division in 2024, that could be a high pick.”

Michael Penix Jr. Becoming a Dark Horse QB Prospect for Vikings

While Walters called the Vikings draft a failure if they don’t trade up into the top five picks for a quarterback, Michael Penix Jr. is rising across draft boards and could be a steal.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that “coaches seem to be higher than scouts” on Penix and have ranked him atop the second-tier quarterbacks behind Caleb Williams.

One interesting thing I've picked up on making calls this week: Coaches seem to be higher than scouts on Washington QB Michael Penix, in general. Some have him ahead of the presumed top guys (excluding Caleb Williams). — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 6, 2024

The concern around Penix is his injury history despite playing two full seasons in the past two years. By draft day, prospective teams will have Penix’s medicals which could be the final say if a team is willing to take a chance on him in the top 20 picks.