Vikings Eyeing Top-10 Lineman to Fill Void Left by Starter, Insider Says

The Minnesota Vikings may have a new starting center after four seasons with former first-round pick Garrett Bradbury.

Bradbury, the 18th overall pick in the 2018 draft, struggled throughout his first three seasons before putting forth a respectable final year under contract for the Vikings. He finished as the 11th highest-graded center by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

KSTP’s Darren Wolfson reported on February 23 that the Vikings have interest in re-signing Bradbury, but if those negotiations don’t work out, Minnesota may pivot to an arguably better option, New York Jets center Connor McGovern.

“There is interest in re-signing Garrett Bradbury, but if they fail on that front, the other good [free agent] center, Connor McGovern has mutual interest,” Wolfson said, adding that McGovern, a Fargo, North Dakota, native would be interested in moving closer to home. “That would be a name to keep an eye on if the Bradbury negotiations go south.”

A 2016 fifth-round pick, McGovern has developed into a consistent top-10 center in the league. He finished the 2022 season as the 10th highest-graded center by PFF and was ninth the year before.

McGovern, who inked a three-year, $27 million deal with the Jets back in 2020, has proven he’s worth his salt and is likely to garner a similar deal.

Vikings Should Also Consider Browns C Ethan Pocic

In the current NFL landscape, there are few elite centers, and then the rest of them.

That’s how the center free-agent market is looking this offseason with Bradbury and McGovern among the top-ranked centers.

But slightly above them is Cleveland Browns center Ethan Pocic.

Pocic graded out as the third-best center by PFF last season in what was a career year for the 2017 second-round pick.

Pocic had floundered with the Seattle Seahawks for five years before landing with the Browns last offseason. Then, under the direction of Cleveland’s offensive line coach Bill Callahan, Pocic posted a 79.2 overall grade, 71.5 pass-blocking and 79.2 run-blocking grades.

He was the highest-graded center other than Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphries (89.9 overall) and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (89.5 overall).

Pocic performing at that level on a one-year, veteran minimum of $1.035 million was a steal for the Browns. However, Pocic is ready to strike his first lucrative contract in the league approaching the age of 28.

PFF predicts Pocic, who is the top center in their free-agent rankings, to strike a three-year, $21 million deal worth $7 million annually.

While McGovern is ranked below Pocic, his proven track record has PFF predicting him to garner the largest contract among free agents centers, a three-year, $22.5 million deal worth $7.25 million annually.

PFF has predicted Bradbury to garner a three-year, $18.75 million deal worth $6.25 million annually.

Vikings Other Option Would Be Drafting Top Center Prospect From Minnesota

If the Vikings feel they want to spend that money elsewhere on the roster, the other option would be to draft a top center prospect in the draft — one of whom is in their own backyard.

Golden Gophers center John Michael Schmitz is considered the runaway top center prospect in the 2023 draft class. He’s considered an NFL-ready center who could sneak into the first round for a team that needs a center.

Minnesota is unlikely to spend a first-round pick on a center, but if Schmitz falls out of the first round, the Vikings could theoretically trade up with their remaining draft picks and select him in the second round.

However, with pressing needs at more valuable positions, the Vikings may find it wise to spend their draft capital elsewhere and acquire a center in free agency. The $5 to $7 million a year against the cap for a serviceable center is chump change if it means finding a Day 1 starting pass rusher or cornerback.