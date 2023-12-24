Vikings’ O’Connell Makes Final Call on Nick Mullens After Lions Loss

For two weeks, Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell has urged quarterback Nick Mullens to play within the system and not force throws.

No matter the message, the results remained the same on Sunday, December 24, against the Detroit Lions.

A gunslinger at heart, Mullens threw for 411 yards passing and four interceptions, including a wobbling pass in the red zone that Lions defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu picked off to halt a potential game-winning drive with 58 seconds on the clock. On his final throw, Mullens threw away the game, resulting in a 30-24 loss that allowed Detroit to seize the NFC North division title for the first time in 30 years.

In two straight losses, Mullens has thrown six interceptions that have proved costly for a Vikings team that seems to play every opponent down to the wire.

Holding a 25% chance at making the postseason with two games left in the season, O’Connell signaled he would be going back to Mullens in Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers.

“We’ll take a look at all those interceptions and try to coach Nick up,” O’Connell said in his postgame news conference. “Whether it’s decision-making, timing, accuracy trusting the decision and where we want the ball to end up, we’ll take a look at all those things and adjust our game plan accordingly moving forward.”

O’Connell Addresses Playcalling in Loss to Lions

The Vikings offense has averaged 407 yards in Mullens’ two starts, yet O’Connell’s playcalling has come into question.

Against the Lions, the Vikings struggled to possess the ball due to struggles in the running game. They gained just 15 yards on 11 carries as O’Connell opted to move the ball through the air — kickstarting the rollercoaster that is Mullens.

The veteran backup moved the ball effectively, completing 22-of-36 pass attempts and converting 15 first downs. He averaged a whopping 9.3 yards per completion compared to Jared Goff‘s 6.0 yards per completion.

Mullens pushed the ball downfield all game. His average attempt traveled 14.6 yards downfield, most by a Vikings QB since Brett Favre in 2010, per @ESPNStatsInfo. He threw 18 passes of 15+ air yards, more than any QB in the past 2 seasons. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) December 24, 2023

That disparity, along with the Lions running the ball 36 times for 143 yards, led to Detroit dominating time of possession 38:22 to 21:38.

O’Connell described his team’s struggles running the ball and his decision to attack the middle of the field with Mullens, who was prone to hanging some throws on Sunday.

“We’re always going to do what we think is best to try and win the football game in the moment,” O’Connell said.

Vikings-Lions Was Minnesota’s Season Summed Up

The Vikings season could be summed up by Sunday’s loss to the Lions. Turnovers, injuries and late-game drama have defined this season for a team that has no business being in the playoff conversation but continues to fight.

And while there is frustration with Mullens, he has provided a high floor for an offense that scored just one touchdown in two weeks with Josh Dobbs. Backup quarterback play tends to be volatile, and Mullens at the very least has put points on the board.

Brian Flores’ defense has come back down to earth after carrying the team through its darkest hours without its two most valuable players Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson.

But injuries continue to pile up with right tackle Brian O’Neill and No. 1 cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. out this week. Tight end T.J. Hockenson, receiver Jordan Addison, linebacker D.J. Wonnum and cornerback Mekhi Blackmon also sustained significant injuries on Sunday.

The Vikings’ backs are against the wall as the depth of this roster continues to be tested during a turbulent, yet exciting year for the franchise.