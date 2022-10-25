Vikings Break Silence on Former Starter’s Arrest at Nightclub

Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh was arrested last Saturday after an incident at a Miami nightclub during the team’s bye week.

Udoh was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after a scuffle with security guards trying to restrain him after he was kicked out of the club for following a woman into the restroom and refusing to leave, per a police report obtained by the Pioneer Press.

The Vikings acknowledged Udoh’s arrest on Monday with a short statement that came before the Pioneer Press obtained more details on the incident.

Vikings ‘Gathering Information’ on Oli Udoh’s Arrest

In a statement on October 24, the Vikings said, “We are aware of last night’s arrest of Oli Udoh and are gathering additional information at this time.”

The statement came before the Pioneer Press obtained the police report that offers more details of what happened that night.

Here’s the summary of the police report, per the Pioneer Press:

According to the report, Udoh was talking to a woman in line for the restroom at Club e11even in Miami and tried to follow her in, “At which point (a witness) gave the defendant multiple chances to leave the bathroom (and) he refused. Witnesses then summoned the rest of the security staff to assist in taking the defendant out of the establishment,” the police report said. An off-duty officer “handling an unrelated incident,” according to the report, “observed the side door of the club swing open and multiple security guards attempting to restrain an aggressive (black male) subject.” Shortly, the report said, Udo was taken into custody and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. According to the report, the three officers involved were using body-worn cameras.

The police report aligns with Fox Sports 640 South Florida Andy Slater’s original report of Udoh’s arrest.

“The NFL offensive lineman was talking to a woman in the bathroom line at a nightclub, followed her in, and then wouldn’t leave, sources tell me,” Slater tweeted Sunday morning.

The Clock is Ticking on Oli Udoh’s Time in Minnesota

While it remains whether the Vikings will release or keep Udoh, the fourth-year player’s time in Minnesota is waning.

A 2019 sixth-round pick, Udoh has been a developmental project for four seasons in Minnesota. After two years, Udoh won the starting right guard spot in 2021. He started in 16 games, 14 at right guard and two at left tackle.

He lost the job with the emergence of third-round rookie Ed Ingram this offseason, leaving Udoh as a versatile backup and special teamer in the offensive line room. He’s played just three snaps on offense and three snaps on special teams this season.

Udoh is on the fourth and final year of his rookie deal and is set to reach free agency next offseason.

He’s likely not a priority for the new regime who’s seen him play minimally this season. The emergence of 2021 first-round pick Christian Darrisaw at left tackle and Ingram at guard has cut into Udoh’s potential opportunities to leave his mark.

His arrest last week surely won’t help his case for a second contract with the Vikings.