Vikings Sign 8x Pro Bowl Cornerback: Report

The Minnesota Vikings had one of the cornerbacks rooms in the league last season and took to free agency to address the lack of experience this offseason.

Minnesota agreed to terms on a one-year, $10 million contract with former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson, per Adam Schefter.

Peterson, 30, made eight consecutive appearances in the Pro Bowl from 2011 to 2018 and was selected as an All-Pro three times in that span.

The Vikings released third-year cornerback Holton Hill before the 2020 season ended as the former 2018 undrafted rookie struggled with injury throughout his career. Mike Hughes, a 2017 first-round pick, held the role of elder statesman entering the offseason.

Hughes, who has suffered season-ending neck injuries the past two seasons, enters the final year of his contract after Minnesota opted to not exercise his fifth-year option.

Peterson likely becomes a favorite to start opposite of 2020 third-round rookie Cameron Dantzler on the outside, while Hughes and 2020 first-rounder Jeff Gladney are poised to compete for the role of nickel corner.

