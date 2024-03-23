Wild 3-Team Trade Proposal Lands Vikings Top-3 QB Prospect

There are endless possibilities for the Minnesota Vikings to trade into the five picks of this year’s draft for a quarterback — but few have considered the potential the Vikings make not one, but two moves in the first round.

CBS Sports Fantasy managing editor R.J. White has done that, offering a three-team trade proposal involving the Los Angeles Chargers and the New England Patriots that could surface come draft night on April 27.

“It really feels like the Vikings have signaled they’ll do what it takes to get into position to draft a quarterback,” White wrote. “I think it’ll ultimately result in making two moves, a la the Carson Wentz trade of 2016 that saw the Eagles move from No. 15 to No. 8 to No. 2.”

Here are the trade details: The Vikings trade the Chargers their two first-round picks this year at No. 11 and No. 23 in exchange for the No. 5 overall pick; then, they would offer the No. 5 pick and their 2025 first-round pick to the Patriots to move up to No. 3.

Three first-rounders seems to be the price it would take to move up to three when considering the San Francisco 49ers‘ move from No. 12 to No. 3 for Trey Lance in 2021.

This path would position the Vikings to land a top-three quarterback of their choice instead of hoping for their guy to fall beyond the Patriots.

Vikings Have a Better Chance Talking Patriots Down in 3-Team Trade

The Vikings’ acquiring the No. 23 pick in a trade with the Houston Texans after moving on from Kirk Cousins signaled another trade on the horizon. Nothing has happened, which could mean more moving parts need to play out before the Vikings can cement their spot in the top five.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that New England has not shown an appetite to trade down yet this offseason, however, White’s proposal would make sense for a Patriots team that doesn’t have an ideal situation for a rookie quarterback.

Asking New England to drop just two spots and still pick in the top five could be more palatable for the Patriots — especially with the likelihood of drafting a top-two wide receiver or a franchise offensive tackle in play.

Meanwhile, the Chargers just cleaned house and have a bevy of draft needs other than quarterback. They also picked a first-round wide receiver in Quentin Johnston last year and instead could use the No. 11 pick to land a blue-chip edge rusher, defensive interior lineman or cornerback. Jim Harbaugh would likely revel in jumpstarting the Chargers with two first-round picks this year.

White’s proposal makes sense for all sides.

Vikings Trade-Up May Not Come Until Draft Night

The entire world knows Caleb Williams will go No. 1 to the Chicago Bears, but the rest of the draft is waiting on what the Washington Commanders will do — which could impact the Vikings landing their choice quarterback.

Say the Patriots are infatuated with Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels. If Washington picks the Patriots’ guy, a trade-down is bound to follow. But if their guy is still around at No. 3, there’s no saying what New England may do despite better judgment.

The Patriots are currently projected to have a bottom-six offense in the league after a quiet free-agency period and only have three picks in the top 100. But if there’s a belief that a quarterback could be your starter for the next 20 years, you take him.

The Vikings may have to wait for the Patriots to meet that moment on draft night.