Patriots May Price Vikings Out of Trade for No. 3 Pick: Report

The Minnesota Vikings appear interested in trading for a franchise quarterback in this year’s NFL draft, but there has to be an upward limit on the cost of even the biggest blockbuster moves.

Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston reported on the April 5 edition of the “Tom Curran Patriots Talk Podcast” that three first-round picks from the Vikings — Nos. 11 and 23 this year, as well as a 2025 first — will be well short of what the New England Patriots will require to move off the No. 3 overall selection later this month.

“From what I’m hearing, it’s going to take a lot more than that for the Patriots to be moved off their spot, because they as a team collectively understand the opportunity that these three quarterbacks represent at the top of the draft,” Curran said.

Patriots Hold Significant Leverage at No. 3, Even if Vikings Can Make Trade 1 or 2 Picks Lower

The three quarterbacks in question are Jayden Daniels of LSU, Drake Maye of North Carolina and J.J. McCarthy of Michigan. One of the three will likely end up the selection of the Washington Commanders at No. 2 overall, following the Chicago Bears at No. 1, who most draft analysts expect will take Caleb Williams of USC in the top spot.

The Arizona Cardinals are potential trade suitors for the Vikings at No. 4, while the Los Angeles Chargers (No. 5) make the most sense of any team as a trade partner in the top five. However, what makes the Patriots’ position so much stronger is that by dealing with New England, Minnesota can guarantee itself a top-four QB in this class while also ensuring a choice between two of the three aforementioned prospects.

A deal with the Cardinals guarantees whichever of the four signal-callers remains, but doesn’t allow the Vikings any wiggle room to choose their specific guy — even if that decision would come down to a relative splitting of hairs. A trade with the Chargers leaves open the possibility of an enormous offer from a team like the Denver Broncos (No. 12) or the Las Vegas Raiders (No. 13) to the Cardinals, which could result in Minnesota trading up to No. 5 and missing out on all of the top four quarterbacks anyway.

The same is true for any team that might be interested in trading up for a QB, which is what affords New England the leverage it’s clearly using by spreading the word to reporters like Curran that three first-round picks — from the Vikings or anyone else — won’t get the job done.

Patriots May Be Bluffing, but Vikings Can’t Afford the Risk of Calling It

Whether the Patriots are posturing or not is a matter of opinion, though former Vikings linebacker and current KFAN analyst Ben Leber believes it’s clear they are, adding that New England’s alleged interest in McCarthy is part of the same ruse.

“The recent public attraction the Patriots have to JJ McCarthy is nothing more than them driving up the price of the #3 spot,” Leber posted to X in early April.

Last week, Judd Zulgad of SKOR North said his upward limit on a trade with the Patriots for the third overall pick would include a hard stop after three first-round selections.

“If I can get to [pick No. 3], it’s [pick Nos.] 11, 23 and my [2025 first-rounder],” Zulgad said on April 5.

The fact is that even if New England is bluffing about its asking price, calling that bluff is probably a risk Minnesota can’t afford to take. Former All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson is extension-eligible and may now desire some clarity at the QB position before going all in on what will probably be a market-resetting contract at the position.

Minnesota let Kirk Cousins walk in free agency, then signed former San Francisco 49ers backup Sam Darnold to a one-year deal. The only other quarterbacks on the Vikings’ current roster are Nick Mullens and second-year player Jaren Hall, whom the team drafted in the fifth-round in 2023.

Because of the situation Minnesota has put itself in, the franchise can’t afford to squabble over a couple of mid-round picks in the next couple of drafts, assuming that’s what it would take to put the Vikings over the top in a trade with the Patriots for the No. 3 spot.