Vikings Legend Adrian Peterson ‘Taking Legal Action’ Over Estate Sale

Legendary Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson is taking legal action over memorabilia he alleges is wrongfully being sold in an estate sale in Houston.

“𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Adrian Peterson is selling his MVP, ROTY, OPOTY trophies, and more in an estate sale in Houston,” NFL reporter Dov Kleiman reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on February 21.

A few hours later, Peterson released a vehement denial of what he termed a “false story”.

“I want to clarify recent rumors and media reports,” Peterson said. “An estate sale company, without my authorization, included some of my trophies in a sale despite my instructions to leave personal items untouched. I did not authorize the sale of any of my trophies, and I will be taking legal action.

“Trusting this company without supervision was my mistake. We allowed them to go into several of our storage units with clear instructions. They clearly did something unlawful. I want to emphasize that I am financially stable and would never sell off my hard-earned trophies.

“If I was gonna sell them, I know people that I could sell them to. I wouldn’t go online and sell my personal items randomly. So let that sink in.

“It’s concerning that the media outlets did not verify this information with my publicist or me. Because a lot of you guys have my number. But it is what it is. I just wanted to address this and put it in my own words because people have been texting me here the past hour. But it’s all good. I’m finna go upstairs and continue to praise God. I’m not gonna let the devil win. God bless and have a wonderful night.”

Adrian Peterson’s MVP, Rookie of the Year Trophies Listed for Sale Online

TexMax Auction LLC was the auctioneer of the items in the auction, titled “Adrian Peterson Final Sale”, per the listing on Hibid.com. It has since been r There are 970 lots in the collection. The sale began on February 15 and runs through February 29 starting at 6 p.m.

Included are Peterson’s 2012 NFL Honors AP Offensive Player of the Year trophy, 2012 NFL Honors AP MVP trophy, and a trophy from heading the NFL’s Top 100 Players list in 2013.

There are also several community service and ESPY awards.

There is even a trophy that appears to be from Peterson to himself, commemorating his longevity. The rest of the lot is rife with typical auction memorabilia: signed jerseys, footballs, and literature.

Adrian Peterson’s Financial Troubles Have Followed Storied Vikings, NFL Career

Peterson – a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro – earned $103.2 million during his 15-year career, per Spotrac. However, he has run into some financial issues that began before his playing career came to an end in 2021.

A lender sought $8.3 million in restitution in 2021 after Peterson defaulted on a loan.

“Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson has been ordered to pay almost $8.3 million in summary judgment to a Pennsylvania loan company after a defaulted loan in 2016, New York State Supreme Court records show,” ESPN’s Michael Rothstein wrote in January 2021.

“DeAngelo Vehicle Sales LLC sued Peterson in 2018 after the running back failed to pay back an initial sum of $5.2 million, including interest, by March 1, 2017.”

Peterson has sold or attempted to sell multiple homes in light of his financial obligations.