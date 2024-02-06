Vikings Projected to Pass on Championship QB for Potential ‘Immediate Starter’

The two biggest holes on the Minnesota Vikings’ roster remain quarterback and pass rusher with Kirk Cousins and Danielle Hunter both free agency this offseason.

Even if Cousins returns, the Vikings need to plan for life after the 35-year-old quarterback. And Hunter is one of three Vikings pass rushers set to hit the open market this offseason, setting up for some level of positional reshuffling.

And, with the team navigating a salary-cap crunch, cheap replacements could be in order.

In a new mock draft from ESPN’s Matt Miller, the Vikings find a way to prepare for either player to return or depart in free agency this offseason.

Miller projects the Vikings will select Alabama’s Dallas Turner with the No. 12 overall pick before snagging potential quarterback of the future Michael Penix Jr. of Washinton with the No. 42 overall pick.

“The Vikings are at a crossroads with quarterback Kirk Cousins hitting free agency at 36 years old and coming off an Achilles tear suffered in Week 8,” Miller wrote on February 5. “But there are needs across the board. Danielle Hunter is a free agent, and Turner would perfectly fit D-coordinator Brian Flores‘ defensive wish list at edge rusher.

“One NFC area scout thinks his ceiling is higher than former college teammate Will Anderson Jr., who went No. 3 in last year’s draft. Turner has excellent speed in space with a pro player comparison to the Jaguars‘ Josh Allen.”

“He’s my top-ranked defender in the class and would be a steal this late in the night,” Miller wrote.

Turner recorded 10.0 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss for the Crimson Tide this past season. Both set new career-high marks.

Hunter, 29, is coming off a career-best 16.5-sack campaign. He earned his fourth trip to the Pro Bowl and second All-Pro selection. He has said that he wants to return to the Vikings next season. But he has also acknowledged that the front office has to make the final decision.

The Vikings notably pass on two first-round quarterbacks in Miller’s mock, including national champion J.J. McCarthy of Michigan, whom he projects to go No. 13 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Vikings Double Back for QB of the Future

Miller notes that the Vikings could opt for a quarterback – including Penix – with the No. 11 overall pick. But, in his hypothetical draft scenario, they don’t have to.

It was Penix’s Huskies that McCarthy’s Wolverines beat in the National Championship Game.

“Penix’s draft stock varies depending on whom you ask, but the most consistent answer I’ve heard is the second round, given the four season-ending injuries he suffered at Indiana,” Miller wrote. “Penix has excellent arm strength and velocity, and as a pure passer, he’s a first-rounder.

“Those injury and durability questions push him to the Vikings.”

Penix suffered ACL and shoulder injuries during his time at Indiana. But he completed 65.4% of his passes for 4,903 yards and 36 touchdowns with 11 interceptions in 2023.

There could also be some concerns about Penix’s ceiling as an older prospect – he turns 24 years old in May. But that doesn’t seem to be an issue for Miller, who instead leans on the appeal of Penix’s experience.

“It’s great news for Minnesota,” Miller wrote. “Penix can be the quarterback-in-waiting if Cousins is re-signed, or the immediate starter if he is not.”

Kirk Cousins Anxious for Contract Resolution

Like Hunter, Cousins has expressed an interest in returning to the Vikings next season. While reports of his next contract potentially exceeding $40 million annually have surfaced, Cousins is also growing a little impatient.

“Many people who ask, including friends and family, are surprised to learn that the conversations really don’t begin until March,” Cousins said via Sky Sports NFL on January 30. “I would love to know where I’m going. I would love to get those conversations going now.”

The pressure is seemingly on General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to thread the needle on the next steps in his competitive rebuild.