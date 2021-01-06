Randy Moss Sends Heartfelt Message to Vikings’ Justin Jefferson

“I’m just going to tell you, there’s a lot of excitement around the Minnesota Vikings. A lot of excitement with you just being there. I’m just happy to see another wide receiver come and put his foot in the NFL for the Minnesota Vikings,” Moss said. “It’s always good to see Minnesota have a guy making a name for himself as a wide receiver. When I say I’m proud of you, I mean it. I can’t express it enough. Just coming from my heart, I am proud of you.”

Harvin echoed Moss’ message while watching Jefferson throughout the 2020 season.

“Electric. Nothing but electric. I enjoy watching him play and I’m going to continue to watch him play. It’s been a joy, big dog, keep it up,” Harvin said.

Jefferson, who had the chance to watch Harvin play during his college days at Florida, lauded the opportunity to speak to two of his idols growing up.

“These guys are amazing. I wanted to be just like them. My brother played at LSU, too, so I had seen Percy play a couple times at Florida. I fell in love with that atmosphere and SEC football,” Jefferson said. “Watching these guys on film and the different routes they ran and the aggression they played with, I just wanted to [model] my game right after these guys.”

Jefferson wore customized cleats with Moss’ records on them to honor the former Viking and recently asked Moss to sign them.

White & Flatley Leave Jefferson With Advice for the Future