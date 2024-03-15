Insider Points to Underlying Motive Amid Vikings Trade Announcement

Things had gone quiet for the Minnesota Vikings. Newly signed free agents were introduced on March 14, paving the way for the typically quieter second wave of signings.

Until the Vikings made a trade with the Houston Texans, rearranging their draft assets.

“A Draft Trade,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on March 15. “The #Vikings and #Texans have agreed to terms on a major deal in advance of the draft, per me and @TomPelissero, landing Minnesota another 1.

“MIN moves up, HOU collects.”

Vikings get:

– 2024 first-round pick (No. 23 overall)

– 2024 seventh-round pick (No. 232)

Texans get:

– 2024 second-round pick (No. 42 overall)

– 2024 sixth-round pick (No. 188)

– 2025 second-round pick

The team confirmed the trade a short while after the news broke.

This trade leaves the Vikings with the No. 11 and 23 in the first round, Nos. 108 and 129 in the fourth round, Nos. 157 and 167 in the fifth round, and 177 in the sixth round. That is plenty of ammunition to fill out the backend of the roster and special teams after Round 1.

But the Vikings could have much loftier plans than that in mind.

Insider Points to QB as Underlying Reason for Vikings, Texans Trade

“Minnesota now owns two first-round picks — Nos. 11 and 23 — giving them more ammunition to potentially target a QB …,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero posted.

“This reminds me of the #Eagles moving up in the first round of the NFL Draft in 2016,” Rapoport posted. “Which helped them target a QB. Will the #Vikings use the ammo for a QB?”

The Eagles sent picks Nos. 8, 77, and 100 in the 2016 draft along with what turned into the No. 12 overall pick in 2017 and the No. 64 overall pick in 2018, to the Cleveland Browns for the No. 2 overall pick and a 2017 fourth-rounder (No. 139).

Philly used the No. 2 overall pick to select Carson Wentz.

The Vikings face one major hurdle to a potential move up in the draft via trade: a team has to be willing to move back.

Coming out of the scouting combine, many believe the top three teams – the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, and New England Patriots – could all select quarterbacks. That could leave the Vikings facing second-tier options in J.J. McCarthy or maybe even Bo Nix.

If a team is willing to move out from their top-3 slot, though, the Vikings are well positioned.

Vikings Could Have Enough to Move Into Top 3 of 2024 Draft

According to the Rich Hill Trade Value Chart via Draft Tek, the Vikings’ two first-rounders are worth 603 points combined.

The No. 3 overall pick is 514 points, which the Vikings could easily match and then some with a trade package. Their options could be one of Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels, both of whom have been linked to the organization this offseason.

“The Vikings have a plan,” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini posted in reaction to the trade.

However, the Jimmy Johnson Trade Value Chart model shows the Vikings would be just short of the No. 3 pick’s value (2200 points) with just their two first-round picks (2,010 points).

In either model, the Vikings are at least within striking distance of providing adequate value to a team in the top three; if that team were interested in trading back. That willingness, though, remains a significant hurdle to landing one of the top quarterback prospects in this class.