Vikings Linked to $242 Million Super Bowl QB, Insider Reveals

Moving off one pricey veteran quarterback to another may not seem like a realistic plan for the Minnesota Vikings — yet, many league sources see the Vikings swapping Kirk Cousins for Russell Wilson as a “logical fit” for Minnesota.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on January 16 that Wilson, who is expected to be released by the Denver Broncos after just two seasons into his five-year, $242.6 million extension, would be “intrigued” by the Vikings.

“League sources see several logical fits for Wilson, who could thrive in an offense that schemes clearly defined throws off play-action and the running game,” Fowler wrote.

“Don’t be surprised if Wilson, should he become a free agent, is intrigued by Minnesota, assuming Kirk Cousins doesn’t re-sign with the Vikings (a big if). Kevin O’Connell comes from the Sean McVay passing tree that maximizes quarterback efficiency. Wilson would have plenty of weapons in a group that includes Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson and Jordan Addison.”

Interestingly, Fowler led with the Vikings as a fit for Wilson, however, several reasons push against his intel.

Vikings Would Face Familiar Dilemma Broncos Did With Russell Wilson

Talking with NFL talent evaluators, Fowler found that Wilson’s regression in Denver was considered partially his physical decline at the age of 35 and also on the Broncos not capitalizing on his mobility and prowess for making plays off-script.

Wilson’s contract has hung over Denver’s ability to build a team, and he’s gotten no help having two different head coaches in two years — neither of whom have used him for his skillset that led him to a Super Bowl win with the Seattle Seahawks.

Sean Payton was behind a more efficient 2023 season by Wilson, who revitalized his value in the NFL by throwing for 3,070 yards, 28 touchdowns and 28 touchdowns and six interceptions. But Wilson at his best was an MVP-caliber thrower who thrived outside the pocket and improvised explosive, downfield plays.

Payton did not want that and kept Wilson confined to his system — a trait O’Connell was hampered by when he tried to install Josh Dobbs into his system.

“That’s why it feels like the benching of Wilson was more of a football decision than a business decision,” an NFC executive told Fowler. “Wilson and Payton were like oil and water.”

An AFC executive added: “I think ultimately Sean wanted his own guy at QB. His system is very extensive and usually takes years before a QB is truly comfortable.”

Whether Wilson has the physical talent to recapture his gunslinger ways in Seattle remains to be seen, but he appears to have not been given a chance to do that in Denver

Unless O’Connell does some serious reflection this offseason, he likely wouldn’t hand over that control to Wilson either.

Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell Would Likely Rather Keep Kirk Cousins Than Roll the Dice With Wilson

With the playmakers the Vikings have on offense, O’Connell would prefer to have a quarterback who could sit in the pocket and deliver. The emphasis on timing and rhythm was evident from all four quarterbacks who started for the Vikings coach in 2023.

Few quarterbacks in the NFL can do that better than Cousins, whose two years in the system give him an undeniable advantage over any other pending free-agent veteran quarterbacks.

Considering the lofty price tag that would come with Wilson, the Vikings would likely steer more toward re-signing Cousins or drafting a rookie quarterback to pour into over the next few seasons than going all-in on Wilson.