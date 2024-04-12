Vikings Predicted to Part Ways With Veteran QB After GM’s Comments

Speaking to local media two weeks before the NFL Draft, Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah made it clear that no matter the means, the Vikings will leave the draft with a quarterback — and that could be bad news for Nick Mullens.

On April 11, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox predicted Mullens to be released after the draft if the Vikings select a first-round quarterback prospect.

“If the Vikings do draft a quarterback early, there’s a good chance that journeyman quarterback Nick Mullens will be heading elsewhere. Minnesota signed Sam Darnold this offseason as a stopgap, and it took BYU’s Jaren Hall in the fifth round of the 2023 draft,” Knox wrote.

Moving on from Mullens makes sense.

He was always assumed the presumptive backup to an offense built around Kirk Cousins. But the Vikings offense could make a shift to complement their quarterback’s mobility more. Darnold, Hall and whichever rookie quarterback arrives in Minnesota hold an edge over Mullens in that regard.

The importance of quarterback depth was evident last year for the Vikings, who started four different players under center during the 2023 season. However, in-practice reps are important for development, which may leave the Vikings looking to give Hall and the rookie roster spots over Mullens.

He’s still a veteran quarterback with 20 starts on his resume and a respectable 88.1 career quarterback rating. We saw last season just how important quarterback depth can be, as teams like the Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets all lost their starters,” Knox added.

“The 2024 draft class isn’t particularly deep at quarterback, so teams that don’t land a developmental or backup signal-caller could be interested in the experienced Mullens.”

Vikings ‘In Love’ With Multiple 1st-Round QBs

While Adofo-Mensah did not reveal the Vikings’ ideal choice in quarterback or draft scenario, he did provide plenty of insight into how the Vikings are preparing for the draft.

He outlined numerous scenarios — trading up or sitting back and taking a quarterback later — all of which were comfortable outcomes for him.

The team has or is scheduled to meet with five of the top six quarterback prospects in this year’s draft, excluding Caleb Williams who is bound to the Chicago Bears with the No. 1 overall pick.

While landing blue-chip prospects like Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye or J.J. McCarthy is the ideal plan, Adofo-Mensah isn’t desperate to trade up if the price is too high and could opt for prospects outside the top 10 like Michael Penix Jr. or Bo Nix.

“There are multiple guys that we are in love with,” Adofo-Mensah said, per The Star Tribune. “But there’s also other guys that we are in love with … if we get them at a certain value.”

That could leave an opportunity for the Vikings to stick with the No. 11 pick, draft a player at a different position and get their quarterback with the No. 23 pick, acquired in a trade with the Houston Texans.

Adofo-Mensah Details the Leverage Texans Trade Gives Vikings

While draftniks continue to debate the surging price for the Vikings to trade up into the top five picks of the draft, Adofo-Mensah made a case for the leverage the Vikings have despite wanting to be aggressive in trading up.

“I do think you’re supposed to price in, you know, a little bit of irrationality,” Adofo-Mensah said. “But then really, it’s always about walkaway prices. And walkaway prices, to me, are meaningful because it’s another action. Your only leverage in the negotiation is your willingness to do something else.”

The No. 23 pick provides the Vikings with that leverage in the form of flexibility. The options at their disposal to pursue other trades if another team tries to price gouge them has made the Vikings the belle of the draft.