Insider Names Vikings ‘Most Active’ Team in Pursuit of Trade for Top-3 Pick

The Minnesota Vikings aren’t messing around, letting the draft process play out for them.

They are actively trying to address their biggest question mark – quarterback – via trade and have their sights set on a particular target slot.

“New England’s gonna listen to teams that call,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on the “Pat McAfee Show” on April 22. “The two teams in my mind that I have been able to ascertain that have been the most active calling up to No. 3 have been the Minnesota Vikings No. 1. And I think second, if we’re going to quantify it, is the New York Giants.

“Those are the two teams that have expressed an interest in moving up to the No. 3. Now whether they can get up to No. 3 is a whole other issue. Whether New England is willing to go back is a whole other issue.

“It’s going to take a lot.”

That already sets up an ominous scenario for the Vikings, who have two first-round picks in the 2024 draft.

The Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders also loom as competition for the Vikings to trade up.

Patriots Eyeing ‘Unprecedented’ Package for No. 3 Pick

Those picks are Nos. 11 and 23 overall, though, while the Giants already hold the No. 6 overall pick. The Giants also have high picks in the second and third rounds. The Vikings won’t pick again after their second first-round pick until the fourth round.

There is also uncertainty that the Vikings could even get to that spot in a trade.

“I don’t know ultimately that New England is gonna move off that pick,” Schefter said. “New England may just stay right where it is.”

It is expected to take a lot of convincing to get the Patriots to let go of the No. 3 pick, the likes of which the Vikings may not be up for.

“This is a franchise-altering opportunity,” ESPN’s Mike Reiss wrote on April 21. “As [de facto general manager Eliot] Wolf and first-year head coach Jerod Mayo have previously said, the only way they’re moving down is if another team offers an unprecedented deal.”

Vikings Could Be Better Off Standing Pat at No. 12 Overall Instead of Making Blockbuster Trade

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell admitted to having the reputation of being a “quarterback killer”.

“I have had to … fight off some mistakes from being made. Mainly because the evaluation process I go through,” O’Connell said during a lecture for “Faith & Life” on April 18. “Ultimately, when you feel like you find that guy, then you got to hope that 31 other teams are complicit and making sure that they can become a Minnesota Viking. But we only need one team to be complicit. And, hopefully, we find that team.”

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah went on record to say that they are in love with several of the quarterback prospects in the class.

O’Connell talked about coaching a player’s “lower half,” perhaps expanding their prospect pool.

That paints a scenario in which they can be aggressive. But they don’t have to mortgage more of their future than they’re comfortable with to land a specific prospect. That could be a reason to stand pat with the No. 12 pick.